Three book tips for you and your friends

Jan Bleyen, Stillborn

“Stillborn collects stories of parents from the 20th century. They are intimate, searching testimonies about hastily removed, nameless children and grief that never fades. Technologies change, cultural conventions shift, but gender norms and isolation seem to remain. A cherished book shows what oral history can do when only the loneliest, most precious memories remain.”

A tip from Noëmi Willemen, historian, blogger and illustrator. She recently published All Days Snow.

Leen Dendievel, Letter to my child

“While reading a book, I have the habit of highlighting sentences that move me or mean something to me. Not a single page in this book was spared from my highlighter. Letter to my child is a book full of life lessons that you can read in one go, and that you hope will be on everyone’s bedside table. I say ‘booklet’, but that doesn’t really do justice to the beautiful words of Leen Dendievel, because they contain so much wisdom that I dare to describe this small copy as something big.”

A tip from Ina Van Ransbeeck, educationalist and sexologist. She recently published Your time will come.

José Saramago, De stad der blinden

“A book that left me with an oppressive feeling because it brilliantly describes the darkness of human nature. In a world where general blindness reigns, all established values ​​and norms fade into a chaotic ‘every man for himself’. Despite the book being almost 30 years old, the fragility of civilization and democracy perhaps feels more relevant than ever in these times.”

A tip from Hilde Schuddinck, co-CEO Voka East Flanders and chairman of Ghent Wintercircus.

