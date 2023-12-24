Three British youths who killed a university student have been sentenced

#British #youths #killed #university #student #sentenced

2023. december 23. – 19:26

The three British youths who attacked a 21-year-old university student in London at the beginning of November last year were sentenced to prison on Friday, Sky News reports.

It was heard at the London court that Gabriel Stoyanov had been drinking with a friend in Bromley in the south-east of the city on November 4 last year, and then got on one of the buses and approached the young people, who are now 15, 17 and 18 years old. The three boys later claimed they acted in self-defense. They soon got off the bus and went to the 17-year-old’s home, where they took items that could be used as weapons.

They then waited for the 21-year-old victim in front of a fast food restaurant. The 18-year-old threw a motorcycle chain at him, which did not hit the university student, and the 17-year-old stabbed him in the chest with a knife. The attackers then ran away. Stoyanov was taken to hospital, but died of his injuries the next day.

According to the judge, the three young people could have killed the victim because they were “annoyed” by his behavior on the bus. The 17- and 18-year-olds were sentenced to life in prison, while the 15-year-old received six years and eight months. According to the court, he helped lure Stoyanov to his armed companions.

From our partners

Follow us on Facebook too!

From our partners