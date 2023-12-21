Three days before the end, Serious Request already raises more than last year | Media

#days #Request #raises #year #Media

By our entertainment editors

Dec 21, 2023 at 8:09 PM Update: an hour ago

Serious Request, NPO 3FM’s annual campaign, has already raised more money than last year. With three days to go, the counter stands at 2.6 million euros. Last year the campaign raised 2.3 million euros.

Serious Request has thus achieved the highest proceeds since 2017, when more than 5 million euros were raised. The promotion runs until Christmas Eve.

This year, Serious Request is all about the ALS Netherlands Foundation. The NPO 3FM DJs Barend van Deelen, Sophie Hijlkema and Wijnand Speelman were locked up in the Glass House in Nijmegen on Sunday evening. They are not allowed to eat for a week and have also handed in their phones.

The first standings were announced after 24 hours of action. The counter then stood at 791,646 euros.

Image: NL Image

MediaSerious RequestNPO 3FMMedia and Culture