Three dead and 22 injured during the Christmas holiday – Diario La Nación

#dead #injured #Christmas #holiday #Diario #Nación

The Christmas holiday weekend that began on Friday, December 23 and ended on Tuesday, December 25, left at least 21 injured and three dead, in five fires, six road incidents, four cases of assaults and one incident with gunpowder.

Jhoana Suárez

Fires, traffic accidents, fights and the improper use of gunpowder left at least three people dead and 22 injured during this Christmas weekend in Táchira. According to the report from the entity’s security agencies, five fires were attended to between December 24 and 25, there were at least seven road accidents, four cases of attacks were recorded in San Cristóbal, Torbes and Junín, and the report was attended to. of a gunpowder incident in Junín.

According to data obtained from security agencies, during this Friday the 23rd and Saturday the 24th, four fires were recorded in the capital of Tachira, which left 8 injured, including 5 minors. One of them occurred in the Las Flores neighborhood, where a minor and an adult were injured when they tried to stoke the fire of the wood that was being used to make the hallacas.

An incident occurred in the same sector that left no injuries, but did cause structural damage. Another fire broke out in the 23 de Enero neighborhood, in which two minors and two adults were injured when the children dropped a candle on a mattress. In the Colón neighborhood, a fire reportedly broke out this Saturday when an adult manipulated a tinderbox where there were several tanks with gasoline. In the latter there were no injuries.

That same Friday the 23rd, a fight broke out around the Rubio municipal market, Junín municipality, where a 58-year-old man was killed when he received a stab wound to the left lumbar spine. Initially, the victim, identified as Moisés Ramírez, was transferred to the Rubio hospital, but due to his critical condition he was referred to the Central Hospital, where he died.

On the morning of that Friday, December 23, the driver of a truck transporting coal also lost his life in a traffic accident on the El Vallado-Ureña road. When he lost control of the vehicle, he fell into a 15-meter ravine. The man, identified as Eduardo Rivera, 49, was trapped in the cabin of the cargo vehicle.

On Friday night, a crash also occurred between two motorcycles on the Pan-American highway, where three men were injured and were taken to the emergency room at the Ernesto Segundo Paolini Hospital in Colón. All three suffered head trauma.

On December 24, a vehicle allegedly collided with a fixed object on 19 de Abril Avenue, leaving two people injured who needed to be taken to the Central Hospital emergency room.

Late this Sunday night, Civil Protection officials went to the road that leads to Caneyes, Guásimos municipality, where a vehicle had collided with a motorcycle, leaving its driver injured. The driver, who had abrasions on his left side, would be under the influence of alcohol. The 55-year-old man was transferred to the Táriba Hospital.

Assaults with a firearm

In the early hours of December 25, there were three cases of assaults with a firearm, including a minor. The 15-year-old teenager, who is stable at the Central Hospital, was shot in the abdominal area, when a man pulled out his gun and shot at him in an incident that occurred in the Santa Teresa Olympic Village, in San Cristóbal.

Likewise, a man identified as José Garrido, 31, was injured in an incident that took place in the Riberas del Torbes sector, San Cristóbal. Another 26-year-old young man identified as Yordi Pantaleón was shot in an incident that occurred in San Josecito, Torbes municipality.

That same morning, an 18-year-old young man entered the Caumatology area of ​​the Central Hospital, injured in both hands due to the improper use of gunpowder. He was identified as David Caicedo, from El Poblado, in Rubio, Junín municipality.

Likewise, a traffic accident was reported, in which a man identified as Brandon Steve Brilez, 30 years old, died, who lost control of his vehicle near the Mata de Café sector on Trunk 5. and fell into the waters of the Torbes river. The victim was trapped in his vehicle and when Civil Protection officials arrived at the scene and managed to get him out, he was already without vital signs.

A vehicle rollover was also reported on the Pan-American Highway, near the Los Almendros de Caneyes sector, Guásimos municipality. According to what was learned, the driver claimed to “fall asleep for a second,” which was enough to make the vehicle upside down. The man had minor injuries.

Likewise, this Monday another traffic accident was also reported on Los Agustinos Avenue, in which an adult and a minor were injured when their motorcycle collided with a fixed object. Both were transferred to the San Cristóbal Central Hospital.

Five fires were attended to with at least 8 injured

Regional organizations attended to road incidents in several areas of the state

Previous: Medical union rejects arrest of doctor who performed the autopsy