Three defendants, including lawyer Vlad Nichita, were pre-arrested in a real estate fraud case in Ploiești

Three people, including a well-known lawyer in the municipality of Ploieşti, were pre-arrested on Tuesday evening in the case of fraud in the real estate sector with a loss of over one million euros, reports Agerpres.

Judicial sources stated for Agepres that the rights and freedoms judge at the Ploiesti Court of Appeal accepted the prosecutors’ proposal and ordered the preventive arrest of the lawyer Vlad Nichita and two representatives of the real estate developer, who are members of the same family (mother and son).

In the case of the other person for whom preventive arrest was requested, a notary, the court ordered the measure of house arrest, said the cited sources.

According to a press release previously issued by the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Court of Appeal (PCA) Ploieşti, in this case 15 home searches were carried out at the headquarters of real estate developers in the White Tower and City Gate housing complexes in Ploieşti, notary offices and law firms , eight arrest warrants being executed.

“In fact, during the period 18.10.2016 – 20.10.2023, a real estate developer from Ploiesti, by using fraudulent means, namely written agreements authenticated by three public notaries from Ploiesti, misled a number of 16 injured persons, causing to them a total damage in the amount of 985,500 euros and 424,091 lei (in total 1,071,174 euros). In concrete terms, the real estate developer concluded promises of sale and purchase of residential apartments, followed by the full payment by the injured persons of their consideration and then alienated them through sale and purchase contracts in authentic form to other persons”, say the prosecutors.

In continuation of the criminal activity, a lawyer from the Prahova Bar Association, by agreement with the representatives of the real estate developer, used two commercial companies, which he actually controlled, to trigger the bankruptcy procedure of the real estate developer, so that the injured persons would be unable to – recover the damage, the investigators explain.

“Prior to the opening of the insolvency procedure, the representatives of the real estate developer, together with the lawyer and other persons, pursued the fraudulent liquidation of the assets from the patrimony, through the gratuitous transfer of some real estate and the withdrawal of considerable sums of money from the accounts of the economic entity. The representatives of the real estate developer were associated with the lawyer in the construction of the CITY GATE housing complex in Ploiesti. Currently, the developer’s representatives have withdrawn from this real estate development project, their place being taken by another commercial company that has become the lawyer’s business partner”, the statement also states.

In this case, the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Ploiesti Court of Appeal conducts investigations:

* against the representatives of the real estate developer, as the case may be, for committing 15 crimes of continued fraud, 2 crimes of simple fraud, 26 crimes of complicity in intellectual forgery, 1 crime of complicity in attempted intellectual forgery, 15 crimes of abuse of trust by defrauding creditors and 15 crimes of fraudulent bankruptcy;

* against a public notary for committing 6 crimes of complicity in fraud in continuous form, 6 crimes of complicity in fraud in simple form and 15 crimes of intellectual forgery;

* against a public notary for committing 4 crimes of complicity in fraud in continuous form, 4 crimes of complicity in fraud in simple form, one crime of complicity in attempted fraud, 9 crimes of intellectual forgery and one crime of attempted forgery intellectual;

* against a public notary for committing 2 crimes of complicity in fraud and 2 crimes of intellectual forgery;

* against the lawyer, for committing 15 crimes of complicity in continuous fraud, 2 crimes of complicity in fraud in simple form, 15 crimes of complicity in abuse of trust by defrauding creditors and 15 crimes of fraudulent bankruptcy;

* against other persons for the commission of several crimes of complicity in fraud, complicity in abuse of trust by defrauding creditors and fraudulent bankruptcy, alleging that, through their actions, they helped the real estate developer to reduce his patrimony in order to justify triggering the bankruptcy procedure, so that the injured persons are unable to recover their damage.