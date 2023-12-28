Three dogs were abandoned in Fei’e Mountain and cried for help. It was revealed that someone was illegally raising unneutered fighting dogs.

#dogs #abandoned #Feie #Mountain #cried #revealed #illegally #raising #unneutered #fighting #dogs

[Animal News]Three dogs were suspected of being abandoned in the cold Fei’e Mountain late at night. They cried loudly for help. After Bella, a volunteer at 520 Langlang Gas Station, picked up the dogs from the helper, she suddenly discovered that someone was suspected of being involved in the incident. Illegal breeding of unneutered fighting dogs. One of the dogs is suspected to be an Argentinian dog. It is a fighting dog under the “Dangerous Dogs Regulations.” It is an offense if the breeder fails to neuter the dog. Bella said that a Pakistani man who claimed to be a dog owner contacted her, claiming that he was currently in Pakistan and had an Argentinian dog and an Italian Cane corso as a temporary caretaker for a friend. The other mixed-breed dog was raised by the friend. Thinking of all three dogs being abandoned on the hilltop. The volunteers urgently arranged for the sterilization of the three dogs, and the man who claimed to be the owner also agreed to give up possession of the dogs.

The cause of the incident was that the caller found these three dogs in Fei’e Mountain. They were estimated to be Argentinian Dougs, Italian Cane Corsoes and mixed breed dogs. Among them, it was suspected that the Argentinian Dougs kept crying. Bella picked up the three dogs after receiving help. The three dogs did not have microchips and were not neutered. They were very docile and well-behaved and knew how to listen to commands. They must have been abandoned.

Today, a Pakistani man contacted 520 Langlang Gas Station via Facebook, claiming to be the owner of an Argentinian Doug and an Italian Cane Corso. He also stated that he is currently in Pakistan and had the two dogs a few months ago. I entrusted my friend to take care of me, but I didn’t expect that he and his mixed-breed dog would be abandoned in Fei’e Mountain. Bella told the suspected owner that since the three dogs did not have microchips and dog tags, they could not discuss arrangements until they returned to Hong Kong.

The Argentinian Doug is a fighting dog according to the law. Unless the owner can provide a veterinary certificate proving that the dog has been neutered, it is illegal and may be fined up to NT$50,000 and imprisoned for 6 months. The suspected owner explained that his dog was very docile and had never fought with other dogs, and he did not have time to neuter them.

During the conversation, Bella said that she would arrange for the sterilization of the three dogs to ensure compliance with legal requirements. The suspected owner expressed that he was willing to give up possession of the dogs, but hoped to visit the dogs after returning to Hong Kong. He also said that they were very well-behaved and deserved to be found better. Good adoptive families. Since some of the dogs may be fighting dogs, for safety reasons, volunteers will urgently arrange for sterilization of the three dogs.

There is nothing wrong with dog breeds, but if someone knowingly purchases, breeds and raises them knowingly that there are restrictions in local laws, there is a chance that the dog will be put in danger and harmed. Current legislation states that Pit Bull Terriers, Argentinian Dougs, Japanese Tosa Inu and Brazilian Fila Dogs cannot be imported and bred. These dogs must be neutered and must wear masks and use a dog no longer than 1.5 inches in public places at all times. Meter-long dog leashes are held securely, and fighting dogs must also wear specific collars.

Three famous breeding dogs were abandoned in Fei’e Mountain, and the white dog among them is suspected to be the Argentinian Dougou.

The other paparazzi is probably an Italian Cane Corso.

The dog girl is a mixed breed dog, the breed of which is not determined.

The dogs are very docile and well-behaved.

