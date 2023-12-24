Three female bathers in their 70s electrocuted to death at a public bathhouse in Sejong City (comprehensive)

#female #bathers #70s #electrocuted #death #public #bathhouse #Sejong #City #comprehensive

A forensics team investigating a public bathhouse in Jochiwon-eup, Sejong. yunhap news

In the early morning of the 24th, Christmas Eve, three female bathers in their 70s were electrocuted at a public bathhouse in Jochiwon-eup, Sejong City and were taken to the hospital, but all died.

According to Sejong City and the Sejong Fire Department, at around 5:37 a.m. on this day, another woman in the locker room saw A, B (71) and C (70) fall down screaming in the women’s bathhouse on the first basement floor of a motel building in Jukrim-ri, Jochiwon-eup. Reported to 119.

When paramedics arrived at the scene, they were lying outside the hot tub and were in cardiac arrest.

Firefighting authorities urgently transported them to Chungbuk National University Hospital, Cheongju Hana Hospital, and Sejong Chungnam National University Hospital, but they all eventually died.

Sejong Mayor Choi Min-ho visited the site of the electric shock accident in Jochiwon-eup on the 24th to determine how the accident occurred and urgently ordered relevant departments to take action. Provided by Sejong City

The police, fire authorities, and Electrical Safety Corporation believe that they suffered electric shock and are conducting a joint investigation starting at 1 p.m. to determine the cause of the short circuit.

Sejong City held a meeting to inspect each department’s response to electric shock accidents, presided over by Mayor Ha-kyun Kim, and discussed accident resolution measures.

During the electrical safety inspection of this bathhouse last June, it was found that no significant problems were found.

Sejong City plans to use this accident as an opportunity to inspect the electrical safety of about 20 public bathhouses in the area.

The building where the accident occurred has one underground floor and three above-ground floors, and was approved for use in December 1984, 39 years ago. The first basement floor has been used as a women’s bathhouse (173㎡) and a boiler room (99㎡), the first floor above ground has been used as a counter and men’s bathhouse, and the second and third floors have been used as a motel.