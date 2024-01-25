Three hundred million trees to plant

The reforestation campaign will be officially launched tomorrow in Imerintsiatosika.

The Ministry of the Environment and Sustainable Development is launching a vast reforestation campaign. The official launch will take place on January 26, in the new town, Imerintsiatosika.

Plant three hundred million trees over an area of ​​75,000 hectares. This is the challenge facing the Ministry of the Environment and Sustainable Development during the 2023-2024 reforestation campaign. This is “huge”, compared to the objectives set in previous years. As in 2020, during the commemoration of the 60th anniversary of Madagascar’s independence, a goal of sixty million young plants planted in the ground was launched.

The ministry is confident. The giant nurseries at the level of each region, the nurseries at the community level, and the nurseries of the ministry’s partners, have this production capacity. Furthermore, the participation of citizens and businesses in reforestation has improved, according to Rinah Razafindrabe, Director General of Environmental Governance at the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development, yesterday. In addition, the proximity strategy was launched this year with the aim of encouraging citizens to reforest at the level of their community, and not only, on large areas of land.

“We encourage all citizens to reforest in the space available to them, and at the time that suits them, for a clean and sustainable city,” continues Rinah Razafindrabe.

Encouragement

Those who wish to contribute to this massive reforestation can collect trees free of charge from the giant nurseries of the regional directorates of the Environment and Sustainable Development. But under a few conditions. “To have young plants, those interested must submit an application, commit to protecting the young plants they will recover, and guarantee that the trees they will recover will grow and become tall, having already plowed and dug the land on which they planned to reforest,” continues this official.

Also Read:  Stripping is winter fashion on the highest mountain in the Czech Republic

The Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development encourages all citizens to participate in reforestation to green Madagascar. The island has lost 44% of its natural forests since the 1950s and the rate of deforestation is accelerating. In 2021, this ministry reported a loss of 100,000 hectares of forest per year.

Miangalya Ralitera

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Governor’s action is an insult to the legislature-VD Satheesan|Manorama News|Manorama Online|Breaking News|Latest news
Governor’s action is an insult to the legislature-VD Satheesan|Manorama News|Manorama Online|Breaking News|Latest news
Posted on
Higher salaries for budget workers. The government wants to increase the levies again, less than a month after the last increase
Higher salaries for budget workers. The government wants to increase the levies again, less than a month after the last increase
Posted on
Colo Colo declines to go for a 9 as reinforcement and goes for another central defender
Colo Colo declines to go for a 9 as reinforcement and goes for another central defender
Posted on
Regional Health Manager posed as a patient: she found doctors who mistreated, slept or ate during work hours in Lambayeque
Regional Health Manager posed as a patient: she found doctors who mistreated, slept or ate during work hours in Lambayeque
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News