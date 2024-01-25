Three hundred million trees to plant

The reforestation campaign will be officially launched tomorrow in Imerintsiatosika.

The Ministry of the Environment and Sustainable Development is launching a vast reforestation campaign. The official launch will take place on January 26, in the new town, Imerintsiatosika.

Plant three hundred million trees over an area of ​​75,000 hectares. This is the challenge facing the Ministry of the Environment and Sustainable Development during the 2023-2024 reforestation campaign. This is “huge”, compared to the objectives set in previous years. As in 2020, during the commemoration of the 60th anniversary of Madagascar’s independence, a goal of sixty million young plants planted in the ground was launched.

The ministry is confident. The giant nurseries at the level of each region, the nurseries at the community level, and the nurseries of the ministry’s partners, have this production capacity. Furthermore, the participation of citizens and businesses in reforestation has improved, according to Rinah Razafindrabe, Director General of Environmental Governance at the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development, yesterday. In addition, the proximity strategy was launched this year with the aim of encouraging citizens to reforest at the level of their community, and not only, on large areas of land.

“We encourage all citizens to reforest in the space available to them, and at the time that suits them, for a clean and sustainable city,” continues Rinah Razafindrabe.

Encouragement

Those who wish to contribute to this massive reforestation can collect trees free of charge from the giant nurseries of the regional directorates of the Environment and Sustainable Development. But under a few conditions. “To have young plants, those interested must submit an application, commit to protecting the young plants they will recover, and guarantee that the trees they will recover will grow and become tall, having already plowed and dug the land on which they planned to reforest,” continues this official.

The Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development encourages all citizens to participate in reforestation to green Madagascar. The island has lost 44% of its natural forests since the 1950s and the rate of deforestation is accelerating. In 2021, this ministry reported a loss of 100,000 hectares of forest per year.

Miangalya Ralitera