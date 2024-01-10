Three innovative trucks ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Technologies

#innovative #trucks #ᐉ #News #Fakti.bg #Technologies

At the leading international electronics exhibition CES-2024, which takes place in Las Vegas from January 9 to 12, you can also see innovative trucks from three brands, which are presented at the stand of the Paccar company.

Let’s start with the Kenworth T680 electric truck with hydrogen fuel cell technology

This is a joint project between Paccar and Toyota Motor North America. This 37-ton trailer tractor can travel up to 450 miles (612 km) without recharging. 150 paid pre-orders have already been collected for this truck, along with its hydrogen “twin” – the Peterbilt Model 579. The first deliveries will begin in 2025.

The second interesting exhibit at the Paccar booth is the Peterbilt Super Truck II

This experimental machine demonstrates the most advanced technologies. The truck is equipped with a diesel engine with a heat recovery system to increase thermal braking efficiency by 55%. A 48-volt mild hybrid drive is also used here. The truck also has greatly improved aerodynamics.

The DAF XD Battery Electirc electric truck was also presented at CES-2024

This truck is designed for urban and regional transport. The car has a range of up to 310 miles (496 km). Thanks to the fast charging of 325 kW, the battery can be charged from 0 to 80% in just 45 minutes. A full charge takes less than two hours. All this allows reaching a daily range of 600 miles (960 km).

