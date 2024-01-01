Three killed in firing in Manipur Madhyamam

Imphal: Three killed in firing in Manipur’s Thoubal district. Five people were injured. Following the incident, curfew was declared in the districts of Taubal, West Imphal, Kakching and Bishnupur. On Monday evening, an unidentified person wearing a mask opened fire on locals in Lilong Qingjao area. The injured were admitted to the hospital.

Following the incident, two-wheelers and three-wheelers were set on fire by local residents. Chief Minister N condemned the attack. Byran Singh appealed to the people of Lilong for peace. He informed that the police have started an investigation into the attack and the accused will be arrested soon.

More than 180 people have been killed in Manipur since the communal riots started on May 3 last year.

