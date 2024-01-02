Three major deficits coming out of 2023 and the black swan that could reset the political game

#major #deficits #coming #black #swan #reset #political #game

Romania enters 2024 with a generalized state of social apathy, on the basis of which politicians can either lead the country into a disaster marked by radicalism, or maintain a the status quo mediocre, which cannot encourage the seeds of a necessary institutional reformation.

The year with four elections – European parliamentary, legislative, presidential and local elections – is, in principle, a great window of opportunity, comparable in terms of political potential to 1996, but with a civic potential far below the social commitment that defeated Ion Iliescu at the time . However, not even the high social fever, as was the moment in 1996, can reform politics by itself, in the absence of politicians for whom representative democracy, and not delegative democracy, is at stake.

It is useful to point out that Romania enters this electoral cycle with three major deficits, vulnerabilities that have been cultivated by the political class in power in recent years, precisely to be speculated electorally:

The institutional deficit, especially that of the presidential institution.

Started towards the end of Klaus Iohannis’ first term, the emptying of the presidential office of its significant constitutional attributes reached its peak in this penultimate year of Klaus Iohannis’ “reign”. The term chosen is not an ironic one, but rather one that defines the sovereign way in which Iohannis related to the presidency, both in terms of symbolism and hermeticism, proven by the striking lack of transparency regarding the administration’s foreign tour expenses of the president.

Step by step, Klaus Iohannis allowed the attributes of the presidential office to be usurped for the political benefit of Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, in the midst of building a presidential profile, despite all the indicators that would make him as unsuitable as possible function. But let’s not forget that Viorica Dăncilă was against the profile of a serious candidate in Cotroceni, and yet she was cultivated to reach the second round, as the ideal counter-candidate of Iohannis. This is how it happens that, as Klaus Iohannis becomes more and more autarkic, sovereignly refusing any real public dialogue, Marcel Ciolacu takes over the attribute of external representation, even if he does not succeed in any great feat, but rather derisive triumphalisms, such as the recent Schengen file , presented as a triumph in Bucharest, in fact a great vulnerability of Romania.

The presidential institution is not the only one left in the deficit. The strategy started during the mandate of Victor Ponta as head of the PSD and continued by Liviu Dragnea has been perfected: a whole host of institutions are deprived of a real political and social role, among them CNA and ICR, reduced to irrelevance.

Deficit of political representation/ Deficit of democracy

Once the electorate votes one way, only for the decisions of the political power to overturn the vote and thus negate the power of the citizens, the contract of political representation is compromised. This is what President Iohannis did, who, after expressly asking the citizens to vote against PSD and to give him the power to form a government in accordance with the president’s political project, returned PSD to government.

The precarious quality of Romanian democracy was rather used to allow political permutations contrary to the representation vote, which makes the current regime of power leave the country much more fertile for illiberal attempts, already practiced during the mandate of Klaus Iohannis.

The deficit of social hope

Despite the more benign name, here lies one of the biggest risks for 2024: social hope is fuel for the political forces challenging the monopoly of the mammoth parties, PSD and PNL.

The lack of social hope, cultivated as a strategy by the current political class in power, leads to social apathy, absenteeism from voting, vindictive electoral behavior and resentment, within the reach of populist and radical politicians and political violence, used to give the people a illusory satisfaction of revenge. This is what we are seeing these days, as a result of the PSD/PNL/Iohannis strategy to artificially feed political figures like AUR and Diana Sosoacă, a strategy with two intended results:

on the one hand, the radicalization of the revenge electorate, in order to obtain the delimitation of the other voters, either through absenteeism and the refusal of any political involvement, or through the vote of the lesser evil, which guarantees that the radicals (AUR, Şoșoacă) do not reach power;

on the other hand, the generalized social apathy, which makes the actions that the Government takes in the last hundred meters pass without much social protest, as happened with the Fiscal Code.

These are the starting premises for the elections that will take place in 2024. The new political order in Bucharest depends on how loyal Klaus Iohannis and the PSD will be to each other, on the one hand, and, on the other hand, on the appearance of the swan phenomenon black, whether he is a presidential candidate or a competitive political offer from the liberal opposition zone.

However, two other working scenarios are more likely, neither of them optimistic, especially if we place them in the wider international context, with a European Union also weakened by sovereignist terror and less concerned with Bucharest, where on paper democracy is in legs, even more vigilant to keep the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine in the liberal European orbit. In addition, the European Union invested enormously in Bucharest, not only financially, but with legitimacy resources, during the years of the infamous Dragnea regime, when the European institutions were practically allies of the society that denounced the abuse of power.

The first scenario is that of social radicalization, as a response to political radicalization, which will confirm the trend of the opinion polls, which lead AUR and Șoșoacă’s party, gathered, to approximately 25%, at this moment. It is already commonplace that AUR is a golemic autochthonous creation, on the model of the Cenacle of the Flame from communism: the power regime created its own valve to gather the marginalized. However, it is the golem that emerges from under the power of its creator and the effect of creation is boomerang, in the end. With AUR and Sosoacă surpassing the PNL in the European Parliament elections, for example, we will find ourselves in an unfrequented area, which could scare us enough to overturn the vote in the next elections.

The second scenario is that of preserving one the status quo lukewarm, mediocre, which would suit the PSD and, in addition to the PSD, the PNL. Avoiding the greater evil – the radicals – would maintain PSD/PNL supremacy and would lead Marcel Ciolacu to the second round, as the lesser evil compared to Simion/Şoșoacă, on the model already used by the Iohannis/Dăncilă couple.

However, the position of prime minister brings to Ciolacu the advantage of the one who has the bread and the knife and shares, but also the disadvantage of over-exposure, especially since the social-democratic leader, for a time wise in listening to his advisors who work on the conversion of profile, he has more and more frequent personal outings, in which the temper of the one trained in the PSD is unleashed.

But there is an indirect premise from the political point of view, which was a generator of social hope in 2023 and which could have a good potential for 2024, the electorally tried year: culture and its force of cohesion. It is the reason why most politicians in power in recent years have tried to isolate intellectuals/people of culture as much as possible from the foreground, to make them pass as irrelevant, to discourage them through grotesque attacks. One of the functions of the intellectual, said Monica Lovinescu in an interview after 1990, is to be dangerous for the political power.

Or, precisely here, in this potential of the intellectual to denounce political evil and engage civically resides the note of optimism for the year 2024, one that we are entering after a centenary discreetly dedicated to Monica Lovinescu and which broke the barriers of the barrack press, showing that society works and has levers to, through memory recovery, also reset the political model.

