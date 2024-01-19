Three major events in the Malagasy viewfinder

The Malagasy Athletics Federation (FMA) has a very busy program this year, with three major important events. These are the Paris 2024 Olympics, the African Games in Accra, Ghana, and the African Championship which will take place in Cameroon, not to mention the various national championships.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games (from July 21 to August 11) constitute the pinnacle of world sport and the FMA is aligning its calendar according to this major global meeting in Paris. The objective for Madagascar is to send athletes who will reach the minimum and, if not, to send a representative via the wild card.

“For the Olympics, we would like to send as many athletes as possible, but participation in these games is conditioned by the minimum to be achieved. Sidonie Fiadanantsoa is in a good place because she is the highest rated in points compared to other Malagasy athletes,” confides Hery Rambeloson, national technical director of the FMA.

The latter specifies: “To learn from the best in the world or the best on the continent, Madagascar must ensure its presence at each international competition and the Dtn must accompany the athletes on each trip outside Madagascar. Sport is a means of propaganda for the country, which is why we are asking for help from the State to develop Malagasy athletics. »

The closest major continental event in preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is the African Games in Accra which will take place in Ghana from March 8 to 23. There is also the 23rd African Athletics Championship which will take place in Cameroon, from June 19 to 24.

After the holding of the 11th edition of the JIOI 2023, in Madagascar, during which there was unanimous recognition of failure in technical events such as the triple jump, the high jump, the pole vault. Certain events previously dominated by Malagasy athletes are no longer their prerogative, such as walking, the men’s and women’s 10,000m and 5,000m, and the men’s 800m event.

On these points, the FMA noted that there is still a lot to do, hence the need to cast a wide net across the four corners of the country (organization of the regional championship) to find athletes who would revive Malagasy athletics. . The FMA will open the national championship with the Madagascar cross-country championship which will take place in Ambatondrazaka on March 30. Finally, the Federation will increase its work with regional leagues to initiate the development of athletics.

Donné Raherinjatovo

