Three new brands in DTM in 2024? What the field looks like after registration closes

(Motorsport-Total.com) – The ADAC actually wanted to present the DTM starting field for the 2024 season after calendar week 51 and before Christmas, but that is not happening for the time being. And this despite the fact that entries closed on December 6th – more than two weeks ago. What is the reason?

“We are pleased about the good and diverse interest from participants in the DTM 2024,” said an ADAC spokesman when asked Motorsport-Total.com. “We are currently clarifying various details with the teams and manufacturers before confirming the starting positions for 2024.”

Apart from that, “new manufacturers and other interested teams have approached us in the past few weeks and we are currently in constructive discussions about a possible addition to the field for 2024.”

McLaren, Aston Martin and Honda at the start in 2024?

In fact, according to information from Motorsport-Total.com It is possible that three new brands will join the DTM field in 2024, which would mean the field would include a total of nine manufacturers. These are McLaren, Aston Martin and Honda.

In particular, the McLaren plans of Hans-Bernd Kamps’ previous BMW team Project 1 are probably already well advanced. The chances are apparently good that the project will actually come about.

But there are also continued efforts in the Aston Martin camp to compete in the DTM in 2024, despite the confirmation of works driver Nicki Thiim at Lamborghini Team SSR by the Belgian Comtoyou team. That may sound strange, but it cannot be ruled out that Thiim will actually run against his employer in 2024.

And the mysterious Honda project, which was originally presented by Frizzi Arnold under the name AiM GT, is still trying to make it onto the DTM starting grid in 2024. Apparently Arnold is no longer involved – and the successor team is now called Euroteam Performance. The Italian JAS Motorsport team, which provides full Honda support in Europe, is also likely to play a role.

ADAC expects 24 to 28 cars

But how many cars can we expect in the DTM in 2024? While the ADAC does not provide any figures, hardly anyone in the team ranks believes that there are currently more than 20 cars registered for the 2024 season. Meanwhile, the ADAC is expecting a decent starting field of 24 to a maximum of 28 vehicles.

This is by no means impossible, but according to the forecast by Motorsport-Total.com The projects with the new brands will also come about, which is currently difficult to estimate. Even if the closing date for entries has long passed, entries will continue to be accepted as long as the conditions are met. According to the ADAC, however, the conditions are less favorable.

There are signs of shrinkage among all manufacturers represented

So far, seven vehicles have been officially confirmed: These are the two Audi cars in Red Bull design that Abt already showed at the Hockenheim finale, the two Manthey EMA Porsches, Christian Engelhart’s Grasser Lamborghini and the two SSR Lamborghinis owned by Mirko Bortolotti and Nicki Thiim.

However, there is likely to be a decline in almost all DTM brands represented so far in 2024: At Audi – still represented with five cars in 2023 – this shouldn’t come as a surprise, because the manufacturer from Ingolstadt will no longer offer financial support in 2024, but only basic support.

But even at BMW, more than three cars would be a surprise. There are currently only four cars registered at Mercedes-AMG, and only the two Manthey-EMA cars at Porsche, after having six cars at the start in 2023. At Lamborghini you can assume a maximum of four vehicles, and at the Emil Frey Ferrari team at least two cars are covered.

Why the ADAC cannot (yet) present a starting field

The situation is currently unclear at the Mercedes-AMG team Landgraf and the Porsche team Toksport WRT. And whether the Engstler team starts again could be related to whether Luca Engstler still finds a place with a Mercedes-AMG team or not.

Apart from that, there are also unanswered questions among teams that have named vehicles: In some cases, only one car has been named for the time being, even though they want to use two cars. The Mercedes-AMG teams, among others, have not yet registered any drivers, although this was requested by the ADAC. And not everyone has probably paid the entry fee of 98,000 euros per car yet.

DTM fans will probably have to wait a little longer until a really clear picture emerges regarding the field for the new season. It often takes until mid-January until all relevant people from the manufacturers, teams and sponsors are back in the office – and only then can we expect decisions.