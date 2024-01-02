three new eastern departments placed on orange vigilance, Pas-de-Calais kept on red vigilance

#eastern #departments #orange #vigilance #PasdeCalais #red #vigilance

The Ardennes, the Meuse and the Moselle join Finistère, the North and Meurthe-et-Moselle in orange vigilance for “floods”, according to a new bulletin from Météo-France, published Tuesday January 2 at 10 p.m. Pas-de-Calais remains on red alert for “floods”. Red vigilance is valid now and will continue tomorrow, according to Météo-France.

Initially, on Tuesday, nine departments in the north-west quarter of France were on orange alert for “rain-flood” or “floods”. This live is now over.

The Aa under close surveillance. “Level [de l’Aa] in Wizernes is on the rise” et “it should continue to rise until the night of Tuesday to Wednesday for a maximum height of between 2.20 m and 2.60 m”, specifies Vigicrues.

Reinforcements for Pas-de-Calais. “At the request of Emmanuel Macron, I gave instructions to strengthen the relief system already underway with 120 new firefighters, civil security soldiers and new pumping means”announced the Minister of the Interior on X (formerly Twitter).

Heavy rains in the Ardennes and the Meuse. “The significant accumulations of rain on Tuesday in the Ardennes and the Meuse (30 to 50 mm, or very locally 70 mm in 24 hours) fall in a context of already saturated soils”reports Météo-France.

“A fed-up is setting in” among the residents. According to Benoît Roussel, PS mayor of Arques,: there is “a set-in of fed up and discontent” among the inhabitants of his commune located near Saint-Omer.

Also Read:  Temperatures will rise day by day leading up to Christmas, rain will occur in some parts of the Pacific Ocean, and be careful of falling snow on the Sea of ​​Japan side (Weather Forecaster Akiko Aoyama December 22, 2023) - Japan Weather Association tenki.jp

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

how they succeeded and what Lithuania lacks
how they succeeded and what Lithuania lacks
Posted on
Is the market going up or down?
Is the market going up or down?
Posted on
Samsung is ready to send invitation letters to prepare for the launch of the Galaxy S24.
Samsung is ready to send invitation letters to prepare for the launch of the Galaxy S24.
Posted on
Romania will not get rid of Russian drones even in 2024. Defense Minister: ‘The detection capacity is limited by a series of absolutely objective factors’ – News on sources
Romania will not get rid of Russian drones even in 2024. Defense Minister: ‘The detection capacity is limited by a series of absolutely objective factors’ – News on sources
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News