three new eastern departments placed on orange vigilance, Pas-de-Calais kept on red vigilance

The Ardennes, the Meuse and the Moselle join Finistère, the North and Meurthe-et-Moselle in orange vigilance for “floods”, according to a new bulletin from Météo-France, published Tuesday January 2 at 10 p.m. Pas-de-Calais remains on red alert for “floods”. Red vigilance is valid now and will continue tomorrow, according to Météo-France.

Initially, on Tuesday, nine departments in the north-west quarter of France were on orange alert for “rain-flood” or “floods”. This live is now over.

The Aa under close surveillance. “Level [de l’Aa] in Wizernes is on the rise” et “it should continue to rise until the night of Tuesday to Wednesday for a maximum height of between 2.20 m and 2.60 m”, specifies Vigicrues.

Reinforcements for Pas-de-Calais. “At the request of Emmanuel Macron, I gave instructions to strengthen the relief system already underway with 120 new firefighters, civil security soldiers and new pumping means”announced the Minister of the Interior on X (formerly Twitter).

Heavy rains in the Ardennes and the Meuse. “The significant accumulations of rain on Tuesday in the Ardennes and the Meuse (30 to 50 mm, or very locally 70 mm in 24 hours) fall in a context of already saturated soils”reports Météo-France.

“A fed-up is setting in” among the residents. According to Benoît Roussel, PS mayor of Arques,: there is “a set-in of fed up and discontent” among the inhabitants of his commune located near Saint-Omer.