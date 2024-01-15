Three people died in an explosion in a furniture workshop in Azerbaijan

#people #died #explosion #furniture #workshop #Azerbaijan

A video shared by the Ministry of Emergencies shows firefighters lifting a man from the smoldering wreckage of the burnt building.

“The bodies of three people were found under the rubble. During the incident, 24 people suffered injuries of varying degrees of severity,” the prosecutor’s office said.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear, but prosecutors said they had opened a criminal investigation into a fire safety violation.

The incident comes a week after four babies died in a fire at a maternity hospital in Baku.

In April 2022, one person died and another 37 were injured when a gas tank exploded in a night club in the capital.

