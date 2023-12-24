Three people were detained on suspicion of preparing an Islamist attack in Austria

#people #detained #suspicion #preparing #Islamist #attack #Austria

2023. december 24. – 15:04

In Austria, intelligence has detained three people suspected of preparing Islamist attacks, the country’s interior ministry reported on Sunday.

MTI writes that the detentions took place after intelligence found preparations for an alleged attack on the Vienna and Cologne cathedrals and a target in Madrid. The Austrian Ministry of the Interior announced that the security services are introducing precautionary measures during the holidays: among other things, they are increasing the surveillance of public spaces.

The Austrian Kurier writes that heightened security precautions are currently in place around the Stephansdom in Vienna. In the coming days, the police will also pay special attention to other churches in the capital, especially during services. There will also be more patrols at the Christmas markets, both in uniform and in civilian clothes. In an emergency, the police are authorized to check entry. An increased level of terror preparedness is in force in Vienna.

The German authorities have also strengthened the security service around Cologne Cathedral. On Saturday, the police also searched the Cologne Cathedral with tracking dogs, but no traces of explosives were identified. The authorities added that those arriving for the midnight mass will also be subject to a security check. Meanwhile, a person was detained in the Saar region in connection with reports of assassination plans, security sources told the press.

