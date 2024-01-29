Three promising technologies that fell short of expectations

#promising #technologies #fell #short #expectations

They invested billions in their development

Many investors believed in them, but they never became mainstream

They were not turned into a business

The last decade was full of ideas that were easy to imagine and impossible to turn into a real business. It is now clear exactly which technologies these are – the metaverse, blockchain and autonomous vehicles, writes Christopher Mims for the Wall Street Journal. Just because technology doesn’t live up to its hype doesn’t mean it’s doomed forever. However, this means that the time to shrink and divest from them may be just beginning.

The metaverse

It’s been just over two years since the company formerly known as Facebook changed its name to Meta, in part to signal its commitment to the metaverse. And what a commitment it was – Meta has lost between $3 billion and $4 billion per quarter on its stake in the meta universe over the past two years.

The metaverse was supposed to be a three-dimensional virtual world, an alternative to the real one, in which we do all kinds of activities that we would otherwise have to leave our homes for. This made sense in a world where people tended to stay indoors, but now that everyone has remembered how nice it is outside, things don’t quite make sense. Lately, Meta has changed course and narrowed its focus on how the glasses immerse you in a virtual world. Instead, the giant sees the devices’ potential to overlay virtual elements onto the real world — or, more accurately, augmented reality. In a clever corporate feint, Meta found a way to admit that amid weak sales of its glasses and the abandonment of the technology by content creators, its VR efforts were a mistake.

Blockchain

It’s easy to forget that just a few years ago, blockchain revolutionaries (the cryptocurrency Bitcoin is based on this technology – note) were going to restart the entire Internet, building it on the so-called “Web3” technologies. The big idea was to turn anything you might want to own or trade—from artwork, in-game currencies, and carbon credits—into non-duplicable units of data that live on blockchains. These “tokens” can then be traded, tracked and accessed by any company or individual.

“There are people still building Web3, but it’s not like it used to be,” said Molly White, a software developer. “A lot of the buzz and funding that would come at the mere mention of blockchain has shifted to artificial intelligence, or whatever they think is the next cash cow,” she adds. (White is not alone in noting the rapid shift of capital and euphoria from cryptocurrencies to artificial intelligence.)

Autonomous vehicles

Today, in several cities, under the right conditions, in a limited geographical area, you can ride in a self-driving car. But to say that widespread autonomous vehicles are just around the corner nowadays is like saying in 1987 that electric vehicles are ready to take over the roads due to the fact that New York has an all-electric taxi fleet. (As he had at the time). Like electric cars, autonomous vehicles are one of those technologies whose success is taking longer than the initial demonstrations and promises led us to believe.

The barriers to the rollout of self-driving cars are myriad. For example, they shift responsibility from the driver to the vehicle manufacturer or the operator of the robotaxi service. The other big hurdle is cost. The savings that should come from autonomous vehicles have largely been wiped out by the multitude of sensors — cameras, radars and more — that must be integrated into cars to process all that data. In addition, there is a cost to map the areas in which the vehicles in question travel.