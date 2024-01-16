Three rescuers were injured in a tanker accident in Ķekava region

In the period from January 15 at 6:30 a.m. to January 16 at 6:30 a.m., the State Fire and Rescue Service (VUGD) received a total of 46 calls – 10 for firefighting, 34 for rescue work, but two calls were false, informs VUGD.

On Monday, shortly before four o’clock, firefighters and rescuers, while going to a call in Ķekava parish of Ķekava district, had an accident, as a result of which the fire truck overturned. With the help of hydraulic tools, one firefighter was freed from the tanker truck, which contained three firefighters. All three victims were handed over to the doctors of the Emergency Medical Service. No other vehicles were involved in the accident. At six in the evening, the work at the scene ended.

During the past 24 hours, firefighters and rescuers also went to the places where garbage, a barn, the roof of a wooden building, an outbuilding, an apartment door, a garden house, a car, household goods, a sauna, an above-ground cellar, and in two cases burnt food was left unattended, were on fire, reports VUGD.

