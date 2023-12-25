Three serious accidents were recorded in Cali on the morning of this December 25

Cali woke up rough. Three serious road accidents were recorded in the capital of the Valley on the morning of December 25, after the Christmas holidays.

The Cali Mobility Secretariat provided details about the traffic accidents that occurred in different sectors of the city, in front of Parque de la Caña, on Carrera 66 with Autopista Sur Oriental and on Calle 16 with Carrera 66.

One of the most serious events was reported on 8th Street and 38th Street, near Parque de la Caña, where a motorcyclist ran over an employee of a cleaning company in the city who was working in the sector.

One of the most serious events was reported on 8th Street and 38th Street, near Parque de la Caña.

Sources from the Cali Mobility Secretariat confirmed to El País that the 17-year-old male driver, who was driving a motorcycle with EIR78F license plates, and the worker identified as Gloria Patricia Caicedo, 50, were taken to the clinic. However, unfortunately the woman died.

On the other hand, the accident that occurred on Carrera 66 with Autopista Sur Oriental, the Ministry of Mobility revealed that both injured drivers were transferred to the ValleSalud Sur clinic.

Until now, we are waiting for the competent authorities to provide information on the health status of those involved in this road accident.

The accident involving two motorcycles occurred in race 66 with Autopista Sur. | Photo: Taken from social networks

This accident caused shock among the inhabitants of the sector. In fact, in the videos broadcast on social networks, the community around the vehicle is shown to be surprised by the event that occurred on the morning of this holiday Monday, after the Christmas holidays.

All these events are being investigated by the competent traffic authorities, in order to clarify the reasons that caused the accidents and that, so far, have ended the life of a 50-year-old woman.

