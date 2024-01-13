Three stylish skins are coming to the new PlayStation 5

They have been given a matte appearance, and there will be matching gamepads with them.

Sony has surprisingly quietly unveiled three new covers for its latest PlayStation 5 console, which will be launched at the end of 2023 and is referred to as a slim model. Despite their basically matte nature, the slightly reflective side covers were named Cobalt Blue, Sterling Silver, and Volcanic Red, the former two are not new, the shades were already available for the previous PS5 models, while Volcanic Red presumably replaces the previous Cosmic Redet.

Gamepads will also be available in colors to match the new skins, although blue and gray are of course already available. Sony did not reveal when and how much the fashionable accessories will go on sale at CES, but it is assumed that they will be available within weeks and at the usual prices.

In return, Sony announced that in the foreseeable future, a completely black cover will also be available for the console.

