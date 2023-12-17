Three super solar storms hit Earth in the past 200 years

#super #solar #storms #hit #Earth #years

Earth has been hit by super solar storms several times in the last 200 years. The consequences for our technology-dependent society could be devastating.

Nagoya – Aurora Borealis can usually only be seen at the North and South Poles and in countries near the poles. Only when there is a strong solar storm behind the northern lights can the aurora be observed further away. Like at the beginning of November 2023, when the northern lights could be seen as far as Germany and even in Italy. The Sun is currently increasing its activity as it nears the peak of its 11-year cycle.

But the colorful northern lights are not the only consequence of an active sun. Powerful solar storms can also damage Earth’s infrastructure, a fact that experts have long warned about. A recent study shows that the Earth has been hit by extreme solar storms several times in the last two hundred years. The most famous examples are the Carrington Event of 1859 and the New York Railroad Storm of 1921. However, a research team has now found evidence of a third extreme solar storm that hit Earth in February 1872.

Extreme solar storm hit Earth in February 1872

Using historical documents and solar data from this era, the international team was able to analyze the so-called “Chapman-Silverman Storm” of 1872 in more detail. “Our results confirm the ‘Chapman-Silverman Storm’ in February 1872 as one of the most extreme geomagnetic storms in recent history,” explains Hisashi Hayakawa, the study leader, in his work in the journal The Astrophysical Journal was published.

Beautiful plays of colors can be admired during solar storms. © AP Photo/NASA/SDO/AIA

“Its size rivals that of the ‘Carrington storm’ of September 1859 and the ‘NY Railroad storm’ of May 1921,” adds the expert from Nagoya University (Japan). Hayakawa’s researchers were particularly surprised that this violent solar storm apparently emerged from a medium-sized group of sunspots near the center of the sun. The team was able to understand this by analyzing sunspot records from Italian and Belgian archives. A conclusion: “These results suggest that even a medium-sized sunspot group triggered one of the most extreme magnetic storms in history.”

Northern lights to the tropics – solar storm of 1872 was extreme

Over 700 recordings of the Northern Lights from February 1872, stored in archives and libraries, showed researchers that the colorful aurora was visible from the pole to the tropics – up to latitudes of around 20 degrees. For comparison: The solar storm from the beginning of November 2023 was visible as far away as Italy. Rome is located at approximately 41.8 degrees latitude, the southernmost point of the country at approximately 37 degrees latitude.

“We now know that the world has experienced at least three geomagnetic superstorms in the last two centuries. Space weather events that could have such a large impact pose a risk that cannot be ignored,” Hayakawa warned in a statement, adding: “Such extreme events are rare. On the one hand, we can count ourselves lucky that we have been spared from such superstorms these days. On the other hand, the occurrence of three such superstorms within six decades shows that the threat to modern society is real.”

Solar storm disrupted telegraph communication – today the effects would be more serious

During the extreme solar storm of 1872, telegraph communications were largely disrupted, and there are similar reports of the “Carrington Event” and the “New York Railroad Storm.” Since electricity was not yet widespread at the time, further impacts were limited. However, in today’s technology-dependent world, the consequences of such an extreme solar storm could be much more serious, experts warn. After all, we rely on electricity, communication systems and satellites.

“The longer the power supply could be interrupted, the more society, especially those living in urban areas, will struggle,” emphasizes Hayakawa. In the worst case, strong solar storms could paralyze the power grid, communications systems, aircraft and satellites. “Could we sustain our lives without such infrastructure?” asks Hayakawa, answering himself: “Well, let’s just say it would be extremely challenging.” (tab)

