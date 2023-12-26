Three suspects die from gunfire

An attempted robbery was suppressed and three suspected criminals sent to their deaths in Anosizato. A weapon and three cartridges were seized

Saturday evening, gendarmes from the Anosizato advanced post, the Fenoarivo brigade and the Rapid Intervention Squadron pursued armed men from Anosizato towards Ankazotoho. It was around 9 p.m., when the streets were still full of people.

The path followed by the gang had to be blocked. Motorists were forced to stop, as were pedestrians immobilized by gendarmes, armed with Kalashnikovs.

Suddenly, sporadic gunfire rang out. Residents heard at least five, according to their testimonies.

The corridor was reopened to traffic shortly after the shooting.

“I admire the actions of the police. If they continue in this direction, the petty thieves in our neighborhood will cease their operations. I couldn’t bear to see the remains of the three bandits killed,” said a resident. The shots occurred just a few meters from the gendarmes’ home after putting the suspects out of harm’s way. him.

“We witnessed the scene with our own eyes. The escapees all died on the spot. The first was shot in the head. The second was hit in the chest. The last one was hit by the projectile in his shoulder. This place is known to be hot in terms of insecurity, especially at night,” relates a neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous.

Other residents said that the area was invaded by several gendarmes. “Three co-perpetrators of the killed criminals would have escaped the shooting,” they note.

The forceful intervention was triggered on the basis of information provided by a reliable person. A member of the gang stood out as he wandered around Anosizato-andrefana with a rifle hidden under his shirt.

“They were preparing to carry out an armed attack. We don’t know their target. We came face to face. They immediately took off. We didn’t let them slip away. They did not stop at warning shots. On the contrary, they opened fire on us. We had to fight back,” describes the gendarmerie.

“Their weapon and three ammunition, whose serial numbers had been erased, were seized,” she continued.

Embroidery Leonard