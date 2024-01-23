Three things to know about the coming ice

#coming #ice

Published on January 23, 2024 at 4:28 p.m.

This week, three disturbances will bring a mixture of precipitation to the province which will need to be monitored. Explanations.

1. A vast low pressure system

A low pressure complex is arriving in Quebec, coming up from the United States. In reality, this depression will take the form of three pulses followed by lulls. Each will bring its share of precipitation.

2. Weather cocktail

The first pulse is expected to spill north of the U.S. border. It could give light snow during the night of Tuesday and Wednesday morning even in the mainland. From Wednesday evening to Thursday morning, the second impulse could well bring drizzle and freezing rain, from Outaouais to Montérégie via Montreal. From Thursday evening to Friday morning, the third pulse of the low pressure complex is expected to bring a mix of precipitation. Icy and heavy snow are expected. There could even be some sleet. This time, the precipitation will extend further north, to affect the Hautes-Laurentides, Mauricie and the Capitale-Nationale.

3. Black ice: where and when?

The icy weather is expected to arrive by Thursday morning. A risk of drizzle and freezing rain will be in place for the Outaouais and Montreal. Freezing rain could also affect the Laurentians, Drummondville and Estrie, although the risk is more minimal. Thursday evening into Friday morning will see another pulse of precipitation, this time with the risk of freezing rain and sleet. The roadway could be slippery from the Outaouais to the greater metropolitan area. The Laurentians and areas near the American border in Estrie and Beauce will also be monitored. Caution will therefore be required on the roads.

With the collaboration of Kevin Cloutier, meteorologist.

