Three women sell fictitious land

The Ambohimangakely gendarmes ended up finding the three criminals

An organization of crooks, formed by three women, was finally dismantled by the Ambohimangakely gendarmerie. She is being prosecuted for fraud in the sale of real estate.

Three women were brought before the Antananarivo public prosecutor’s office yesterday for fraud in the sale of real estate, after having played a long game of cat and mouse with the gendarmerie. It also took time to get to grips with their multi-faceted leader. Their criminal affair revolves around scams in real estate sales, forgery and use of false documents, according to information communicated by the gendarmerie.

One of them would be the brains of their well-established gang. They have engaged in these acts for two years, in the commune of Ambohimangakely. They managed to deceive many residents.

All three sold fictitious land. The supposed mastermind managed to obtain inauthentic documents which correspond to these real estate properties, a house or a simple piece of land. The alleged accomplices seek out and persuade people who might be interested and lead them to their leader.

Several million ariary

She in turn presents the file to them to reassure them. Even his in-laws were victims of his actions. Almost all the buyers, who were not careful or who did not know how to recognize the character of the documents, paid. They only became aware of the scam during the administrative process of acquiring the land or house.

The fraudsters have already collected several million ariary, says the gendarmerie, which is investigating. The main perpetrator of the crime vanished into thin air when their victims began to file complaints and began to become numerous.

“She cut her hair to disguise herself as a man. Thanks to a search led by the Ambohimangakely brigade commander, she was found and arrested in Anjomakely-Bongatsara, in Atsimondrano. Both his hands were easily picked,” according to the judicial investigation.

“Many people from Anjomakely also came to file a complaint as soon as they learned of the arrest of the gang… They are still at the prosecution at this time (late yesterday afternoon),” concludes the gendarmerie.

