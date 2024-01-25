Three young drivers compete in the African Karting Cup

From left. to the right. : Andi Nathan, David-Ivan and Matheo Rajomarison who will challenge Africa in February in South Africa.

A first in the annals of Malagasy Karting. Three young drivers from the junior category will fly to the African continent to take part in the African Karting Cup (AKC). The competition will take place in the town of Benoni, South Africa, from February 15 to 17. Their long-term objective is, obviously, to participate in the World Cup for young karting drivers.

Talented, David-Ivan Andrianjafy, Matheo Rajomarison, Andi Nathan Rajoelison are, because the Madagascar Motorsport Federation (FSAM) did not choose them by chance. They have already shown their know-how at the wheel of their small cars at the national level.

Thus, David-Ivan Andrianjafy, aged 12, has been immersed in karting since the age of 7. He has already won the title of champion of Madagascar in his category in 2019. Matheo Rajomarison, 11 years old, also started in this sport at the age of 7. He is passionate about motorsport, mechanics and robotics.

Despite his young age, he has a good track record: champion of Madagascar in the chick category in 2021, vice-champion of Madagascar minimal in 2022 and 2023. As for Andi Nathan Rajoelison, he started in karting since 2017 and he is in constant progress with each race.

Opportunity

According to Jimmy Rakotofiringa, president of the FSAM, “the selection criteria were based on performance. Participation in the African Karting Cup was made possible thanks to long negotiations with the International Automobile Federation. We asked him so that selections take place in Africa, in preparation for the World Cup of this discipline and that the best win to represent the continent. »

Jimmy Rakotofiringa adds: “I would like to congratulate the parents who agreed to cover all the necessary expenses without waiting for the State. In any case, his help is welcome, because the African Karting Cup is a motorsport springboard for our young drivers and will lead them, later, under other skies, more precisely to Formula 1.”

Mamibe Andrianjafy, David-Ivan’s father, did not hide his joy and pride for his young offspring, while specifying: “Above all, the three boys will participate in the AKC to learn to measure themselves without any complexes. The goal is for motorsport in Madagascar to be recognized and evolve by competing against drivers from other countries and we only hope the best for our young people. »

As for Mamy Rajoelison, father of Andi Nathan, he points out the opportunity presented to the three children: “It’s a great opportunity to test their level thanks to the FIA ​​and we must seize it. This is the first time this has happened. It will be an opportunity to test the level, and above all you have to try so as not to regret. »

Donné Raherinjatovo