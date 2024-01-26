Thunder from Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp leaves! + VIDEO

#Thunder #Liverpool #Jurgen #Klopp #leaves #VIDEO

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will leave his post at the end of the season. This was announced by the club on its official website.

“I will be leaving the club at the end of the season. I understand that it is a shock to many people at this moment when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it,” Klopp began.

“I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything But the fact that I’m still making this decision shows you that I’m convinced that I have to make this decision . It’s about running out of energy. I don’t have a problem now, obviously I knew a long time ago that I would have to announce it at some point, but now I’m perfectly fine.”

“I know I can’t do the job over and over and over and over again. After the years we’ve spent together and after all the time we’ve spent together and after all the things we’ve been through together, the respect is great, the love is big and the least I owe is the truth – and that’s the truth. That’s it.”

“I’m as healthy as I can be at my age. I told the club back in November. I have to explain that maybe the work I’m doing, people see from the outside, I’m on the touchline and in training and things like that, but for the most part of all things happen around things like that. It means the season is starting and you’re already planning pretty much next season.”

“When we were sitting together talking about potential signings, next summer camp and can we go anywhere, the thought came up, ‘I’m not sure I’m here anymore’ and I was surprised by that myself. Obviously I’m starting to think about it . It didn’t start then, but of course last season was a kind of super difficult season and there were times when at other clubs probably the decision would have been: “Come on, thank you very much for everything, but probably we should part ways here or ended here.’ That obviously didn’t happen here.”

“It was super, super, super important to me that I could help get this team back on track. That’s all I was thinking about. When I found out pretty early on that this happened, it’s a really good team with a lot of potential and a super age band and super heroes and all that, then I could start thinking about myself again and that was the result. It’s not what I want to do, it’s just what I think is 100 percent right. That’s it.”

“In an ideal world, I wouldn’t say anything to anyone until the end of the season, win it all and then say goodbye. That’s not possible. In the world we live in, it’s not possible to keep things like that a secret; maybe it’s a surprise we’ve been able to keep it under wraps until now. There are so many things that are influenced by it, especially personal situations.”

“People on my staff need to know early on – and especially the club needs to know early on and they need to plan. You can’t plan anything and you can’t really start. You can do a lot of things knowing it, but not doing it public domain, but the crucial things, a lot of things, you can’t do. It means the club needs time. Over the years, my role has been quite dominant. It wasn’t intentional, but it happened.”

“There were many moments where I wished I didn’t have to do this again [напускане на клуба] – for the third time I have to do something like this and I really don’t want that. But in the end, you have to, because one thing I’m really convinced of is that if you have to make a decision like that, it’s better to do it a little early than a little too late. Too late would be the worst thing that could happen if, I don’t know, next season in September I realized, “Oh my God, this is it – I can’t do this anymore,” and then we’re halfway through the season and everything.”

“This club, everything we have built in recent years is a wonderful platform, a wonderful foundation for the future and the only thing that can disturb you now is that you cannot make the right decisions because your time is running out and that was very important for me: to really inform everyone as early as possible somehow.”

Liverpool are still fighting on four fronts this season. The Reds have qualified for the League Cup final, where they will play Chelsea. In the Premier League, they are the leader in the temporary ranking. In addition, the team is in the round of 16 in the Champions League, as well as in the fourth round of the FA Cup tournament.