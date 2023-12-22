Tiane Endler’s super save in the Women’s Champions League

Christiane EndlerChilean goalkeeper Lyon Olympicwas a figure in the French tie on their visit to the Fire Norwegian for Champions League femenina.

On the fourth day of the group stage, the leaders of zone B rescued a 2-2 deficit with one player less for almost the entire second half and ‘Tiane’ was key to the final result.

At 70 minutes, with Lyon winning 1-2the national team showed off with a spectacular cover that drowned out the locals’ goal cry.

A strong shot from outside the area found Endler a little ahead of him, who took a strong swipe to deflect the ball to the horizontal and controlled it on the rebound.

The feline reaction of ‘Tiane’ left the Brann fans with desire, who was already celebrating the tie behind his back.

With 2-2, Lyon reached 10 points and continues to lead group B. The Norwegians are second with 7 points and, further down, are the Austrian St. Polten (1) and the Czech Slavia Prague (1).

Check out Tiane Endler’s block in the Champions League:

