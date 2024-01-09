Ticker to read: Schalke missed the win against Huelva

#Ticker #read #Schalke #missed #win #Huelva

Albufeira In the second test match, FC Schalke 04 did not get beyond a 1-1 draw against the Spanish third division team.

It wasn’t enough for a win in FC Schalke 04’s second friendly match during the training camp in Albufeira, Portugal: against the Spanish third division team Recreational Huelva Coach Karel Geraerts’ team couldn’t get past a 1-1 draw after falling behind.

The game between FC Schalke 04 against Recreativo Huelva can be read in the live ticker:

Schalke 04 – Huelva 1:1 (0:1)

Tore: 0:1 Caye (20.). 1:1 Terodde (78.)

Schalke 04 lineup: Langer (46. Heekeren) – Van der Sloot (59. Brunner), Matriciani (59. Kaminski), Baumgartl (59. Kalas), Murkin (59. Ouwejan) – Schallenberg (59. Seguin) – Kaparos (59. Idrizi) , Becker (59. Mohr) – Tempelmann (31. Grüger (59. Karaman)) – Kozuki (59. Topp), Castelle (59. Terodde).

End: Schalke was in the test against the Spanish third division team – but it still wasn’t enough to win. In the first half, the Royal Blues missed two big chances. After the break, the Geraerts team put pressure on and scored the equalizer, but there were no further compelling opportunities.

Coach Karel Geraerts shouldn’t be really dissatisfied. Because at least the supposed top eleven that were on the pitch in the last half hour were able to convince. Another positive thing is that Simon Terodde also scored in the second test.

90.: Final whistle. The test match ends 1:1

89.: Seguin gets another shot from around 20 meters, but he misses. Just over.

88: Schalke continues to apply pressure here, easily has 80 percent of the ball, but the lead just doesn’t fall. A long-range shot from Mohr also whizzes past the goal.

78.: GOAL for Schalke! Simon Terdde scores to make it 1-1. There is the gate. Keke Topp brings the ball flat inwards from the left side to Simon Terodde. The S04 captain nets from around seven meters. The deserved compensation.

73.: Topp dribbles into the penalty area and shoots just wide of the goal. But: The striker would probably have played better on the left and taken the better-positioned Ouwejan with him. Schalke are pressing now.

72.: Finally a Schalke chance again. After Brunner’s cross, Topp narrowly missed the five-pointer. A little later Mohr comes to the end from the backcourt. Held.

FC Schalke 04 against Recreativo Huelva live in the ticker

68.: After all the substitutions, Schalke (with the exception of goalkeeper Heekeren) has the supposed top eleven on the field. This is noticeable. The second division team is now playing more aggressively and is close to equalizing. But there haven’t been any great chances recently.

59.: Schalke made ten changes. With the exception of Heekeren, coach Karel Geraerts is replacing the entire team.

50.: Almost the equalizer. Castelle prevails in the penalty area and shoots from around 15 meters. Just over.

46.: Go on. Schalke changes the goalkeeper. Justin Heekeren comes on for Michael Langer. This also means: Marius Müller is not ready yet after his injury.

Half time | In the Portuguese drizzle, Schalke 04 are visually superior, but can’t yet profit from it. The Gelsenkirchen team had two top chances through Baumgartl and van der Sloot, but they didn’t score. Huelva was more compelling and took advantage of a major Langer lapse.

Schalke aren’t really happy at the break. What should not be forgotten, however, is that Schalke will probably never play together again in this constellation. At the half-time whistle, two players from the U19 and three U23 boys were on the pitch.

Vitalie Becker fighting for the ball during the friendly against Huelva.

Photo: RHR-FOTO / FUNKE Photo Services

FC Schalke 04 against Recreativo Huelva live in the ticker: half-time deficit for S04

45.: Half time in Albufeira. Huelva leads 1-0 against Schalke here.

42.: Another individual mistake by Schalke. Timo Baumgartl loses the ball in the build-up just before the halfway line. Lucky for Schalke: Matriciani irons out his colleague’s problem.

39.: Schalke have a lot of possession in this phase, but cannot get into the Spaniards’ third. There is a lack of speed and passing sharpness in the Royal Blues’ game.

31.: First change at S04. Max Grüger comes on for Lino Tempelmann.

29.: Another chance for Schalke. Schallenberg plays young Becker free. However, his shot whizzes past the far post.

FC Schalke 04 against Recreativo Huelva live in the ticker: goal for Huelva

20th: GOAL for Huelva – 0:1! Wow. Schalke’s goalkeeper Langer is put under pressure during the build-up to the game. He loses the ball at the corner of the six-yard box. Huelva’s striker Caye has little trouble pushing the ball over the line from close range.

14.: Post! Right-back van der Sloot is unlucky. After an assist from Castelle, the Dutchman hits the ball on the right post. Huelva keeper Centurion was still there with his fingertips.

Schalke’s Niklas Castelle in a running duel with a Huelva professional.

Photo: RHR-FOTO / FUNKE Photo Services

12.: The next Murkin corner causes danger again. Baumgartl comes free to head the ball from around seven meters, but doesn’t hit the ball cleanly – over it. It actually has to go in.

10.: Schalke also now has their first goal. After a Murkin corner, Kaparos comes to the end – but the Dutchman clearly misses the goal.

FC Schalke 04 against Recreativo Huelva live in the ticker

7.: First big chance for Huelva. After an attack on the left side, de la Rosa moves inside and brings the ball in front of the goal. His cross slips just past the Schalke goal and Iago Diaz misses it at the far post.

Schalke professional Steven van der Sloot during the test against Huelva.

Photo: RHR-FOTO / FUNKE Photo Services

4.: Schalke plays with a back four and a diamond in midfield. In the first few minutes, the Royal Blues had the ball almost all the time. They had around 80 percent possession.

1.: Let’s start in Albufreira. The ball is rolling.

Before starting | It starts in around ten minutes! So you still have enough time to read our big interview with Schalke’s new CEO Matthias Tillmann before kick-off. In it he talks about, among other things, the sponsorship strategy, his relationship with Axel Hefer, Marc Wilmots and the club’s finances.

Before starting | As expected, coach Karel Geraerts also gives the second row players a chance to show themselves against Huelva. No player who was in the starting eleven in the 2-3 win against Wolfsburg is in the first eleven here.

Before starting | As an exception, the game will not be broadcast today – neither on YouTube nor on TV. However, we inform you about everything important in our live ticker.

Before starting | Good luck from Albufeira! On the penultimate day of the training camp, Schalke 04 welcomes the Spanish third division club Recreativo Huelva for a training game. It takes place on the training ground of the Schalke team hotel, which is why fans can be particularly close.

