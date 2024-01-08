(Ticket 969) – 2024 in Morocco, the pivotal year

#Ticket #Morocco #pivotal #year

Well, now that everyone has wished everyone a happy new year, that people have returned to their work and young people to their studies, let’s see what this year 2024 will be like. It follows 2023, a year of uncertainties, wars and great hypocrisies in the world, silences, approximate governance, drought and stress in Morocco. So how is this year looking in Morocco, nationally and in its international environment?

1/ A l’international, we are expecting two important presidential elections for the kingdom. In Washington, the young local democracy, which is no longer young or democratic, will present voters with the choice between two elderly characters, in their eighties, in a sort of remake of the 2020 election. Joe Biden is no longer really in possession of all his former vigor, in addition to being the target of the legal hassles of his son accused of various things, each more serious than the other. In Gaza, he is complicit in mass massacres, possibly also genocide. As for Donald Trump, he already has his mug shot and faces dozens of charges involving national security. America falters, divides, cracks and is no longer trustworthy (if it ever was). Morocco, traditionally, is more comfortable with the Republicans, but the world is changing and nothing is as certain as before.

In our neighbor Algeria, the presidential election is also being prepared. Abdelmajid Tebboune would like to return but the opacity of the regime, its uncertainty, its clan struggles and other settling of scores complicate the situation. During the time of the late Abdelaziz Bouteflika and Ahmed Gaïd Salah, things were better maintained but today, the regime is in dire straits, supported by the Russians, manipulated by the French, put under pressure by the Americans and at odds with all its neighbors .

Our friend France is struggling and is very worried about its Olympic Games, especially with the high-risk opening ceremony that is being prepared. Paris and Rabat have been at odds for several years, almost at odds for two years, but a spectacular rapprochement took place at the end of the year, made by small, significant steps and, above all, by the visit of two senior French security officials to their Moroccan counterparts. . Should we see this as a relaxation of relations, knowing that Rabat’s condition is an evolution of the French position on the Sahara? Everything is possible but nothing is less certain; This is how Emmanuel Macron’s France relations with the rest of the world go, from uncertainties to twists and turns, from blows of the chin to renunciations.

Europe, this “garden” that Commission Vice-President Josep Borrell boasts about and which is becoming increasingly bushy, is preparing to hold its elections at the end of which a new Commission will be formed. After the disastrous von Der Leyen presidency and in the midst of a standoff between Rabat and Brussels on many issues, it will be interesting to see who will be the new “gardeners” in charge of protecting themselves against the “jungle” around (including Morocco), still according to Mr. Borrell.

Finally, Morocco, like…

the countries of the world, awaits the aftermath and perhaps the end of two major conflicts, in Ukraine and Gaza. The first concerns us from an economic perspective (price of energy and food products), and the second involves us from the angle of morality and international law. We will have noticed that for both conflicts, the Moroccan attitude is one of discretion and increasing commitment, but if both continue in 2024, Rabat will have to display clearer, bolder, more risky positions.

2/ At the national level, Morocco continues to move at two speeds, with a visible and audible geostrategic positioning, but a more than sluggish political practice. Education reform appears to be threatened by the government’s retreat in the face of teachers’ demands and major demonstrations, and this retreat has given ideas, then wings, to many other public bodies who have noted that the demonstration and the strike pay in the face of a weak executive… Social discontent threatens, the contagion of demands is accelerating, and the tension of anger is increasing, after the Covid crisis and the inflationary surges of 2023. The Akhannouch government has succeeded in the convergence of discontent, with a fiscally “severe” finance law, employers humiliated for having dared to stammer their annoyance at government action, a middle class that is increasingly average and has fewer and fewer means, the dried-up rural world… From this anger , expressed or returned, and their management, will be made in the year 2024.

As for the government majority, once strong and powerful, today it finds itself with three shaky parties; the PAM prepares its congress with all the dangers and the Istiqlal rejects its own, the RNI dominates everything and wants to monopolize everything, without speaking to anyone, and several elected officials from the three parties are being pursued by the courts. Everything suggests that this will continue in 2024, and this will create a stir within society. If, on the contrary, all this stops, the turmoil will be stronger… It is indeed time to clean up what needs to be cleaned up.

The kingdom is preparing for the CAN 2025 deadline, and the world spotlight will be on it. The kingdom is working hard to launch its initiative to open up the Sahel, attracting the attention, and perhaps the wrath, of the great powers who do not really like this type of intruder in their strategies; It will remain to clarify the position of an increasingly opaque and mysterious Mauritania regarding its relations with Rabat. For the situation in Gaza, it will be increasingly difficult for Moroccan diplomacy to say nothing, not to condemn, especially when Benjamin Netanyahu insists on the length of the war and the continuation of the ongoing massacres.

A year 2024, therefore, full of uncertainties and challenges. Morocco thinks big but must get rid of those among its people who see and play small. Its positioning for the next 5 or 10 years will depend on this year 2024 and Morocco’s action. 2024, the pivotal year.

Aziz Boucetta