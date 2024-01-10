Tickets Lowlands 2024 more expensive again: “It remains inevitable”

#Tickets #Lowlands #expensive #remains #inevitable

In 2023, the ticket price for Lowlands already reached €300. In 2024 it seems that the price for the festival will exceed this considerably, says Eric van Eerdenburg.

Eric van Eerdenburg, director of Lowlands, discussed the inevitable increase in the Lowlands 2024 ticket price at BNR’s Big Five. “It is something that is inevitable and something that doesn’t make me happy,” says Van Eerdenburg. The ticket price for Lowlands 2024 is expected to be around €325.

Low basic price

The director would prefer not to increase prices to make the festival as accessible as possible for everyone, especially young people. “You naturally want your festival to be as accessible as possible for your primary target group. And these are of course young people who are starting on the labor market, who are students,” says Van Eerdenburg. To this end, he wants to keep the basic price of a ticket as low as possible. At the same time, he acknowledges that last year’s festival sold out within 14 minutes, thus showing the market that prices could possibly have been even higher. But the organization does not want to go along with base prices that are too high. They are aware of the financial situation that many young people find themselves in. That is why the organization tries to finance the necessary things with upgrades such as the glamping.

Lowlands 2023, photo credit: Nikki Born / Festileaks

But why?

There are several reasons why ticket prices are rising so much. First, the artists. These also become more expensive every year. This makes some artists such as Beyoncé, SZA or Foo Fighters even too pricey for Lowlands. Other festivals, such as Rock Werchter for example, can fund these artists by selling weekend and day tickets, something that Lowlands does not do.

Lowlands also has a broad line-up, so betting all your money on one or two big names is not an option. And then there are the wage increases and expensive materials they have to deal with. Many of the items they need for the festival are in short supply, which means their prices are also going up. All these things added up mean that we will have to pay more for a ticket again this year.

Regular and resale tickets 2024

This year, MOJO will continue to work with Ticketmaster for the sale of mobile tickets for Lowlands 2024, to prevent ticket fraud. But, there is one important change: the service fee for resale tickets will be adjusted. Instead of a percentage of the ticket price, a fixed amount of €10 is now charged.

There is no doubt that the ticket price for Lowlands 2024 will increase. But nothing is certain yet regarding the start of sales. Eric van Eerdenburg said in the program that they are still struggling to find a suitable date for ticket sales. This usually starts in the first weekend of February, but who knows, maybe this will be different this year.

