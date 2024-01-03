Tigers and Lions fight a pitched battle in the Monumental (+Live)

#Tigers #Lions #fight #pitched #battle #Monumental #Live

The January party begins in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP); at the Simón Bolívar Monumental Stadium, this Tuesday Tigres de Aragua and Leones del Caracas collide. For the visit the starter is the left-hander Austin Drury, while for the locals it is the right-hander Jhoulys Chacín.

1er inning Tigres:

Yonathan Mendoza flies out to shortstop; José Pirela delivers out by way 6-3; Alexi Amarista is the victim of Oswaldo Arcia’s fantastic play in right field.

1er inning Leones:

Harold Castro singles to center field; José Rondón hits for a 4-4-3 doubleplay; Aldrem Corredor misses with a fly ball to the left.

2do inning Tigres:

José “Cafecito” Martínez delivers the first out after flying to right field; Yermín Mercedes fails 6-3; Leobaldo Cabrera hits a home run through the left field. Jesús Sucre is the third out with a fly to the second baseman.

2do inning Leones:

Balbino Fuenmayor flies out to the first baseman; Freddy Fermín is retired by route 5-3; César Hernández takes a ticket; Wilfredo Tovar hits for a forced out 6-4.

3cer inning Tigres:

Carlos Tocci singles to left field; Keyber Rodríguez sacrifices himself for the 3-4 route; Mendoza is retired 4-3; Pirela gives infield hit 6-3, Tocci scores; Amarista sends a hit to the center; Martínez receives a ball; Mercedes hits for a forced out 6-4.

3cer inning Leones:

Oswaldo Arcia fails 4-3; Gabriel Noriega strikes out; Castro strikes out.

4to inning Tigres:

Cabrera starts with a hit to the center; Sucre flies out to the shortstop; Cabrera steals the middle ground; Tocci singles with a fly ball to right field; Rodríguez sends a double to left field, Cabrera scores, Tocci lands at third, Chacín leaves, Vidal Nuño enters as a reliever; Mendoza sounds a hit on the left, notes Tocci; Pirela misses with a fly ball at 3; Amarista is retired 4-3.

4to inning Leones:

Rondón strikes out; Runner walks; Fuenmayor fails with a fly ball to the right; Fermín is the third out with a line to right.

5to inning Tigres:

Wilfredo Boscán is the new pitcher; Martínez opens with a double; Mercedes misses with a deep fly to the right, “Cafecito” reaches third base; Cabrera gets a passport; Norwith Gudiño is called to the mound; Sucre strikes out, Tocci flies out to center.

Hernandez retired 5-3; Wifredo Tovar hits a home run to left; Arcia gets a ticket; Jorge Rondón is the new pitcher for Aragua; Noriega receives passport; Castro hits double RBI of 1; Rondón disappears it to the left. Jesús Zambrano is summoned to the mound; Runner misses 1-3; Fuenmayor flies high to the right.

6th inning Tigres:

Rubén Alaniz new pitcher for Caracas; Rodríguez walks, Mendoza hits center; Pirela misses with a fly ball to right, Rodríguez moves to third; Amarista misses with a line drive to the left, Rodríguez scores; Martínez is out with a solid connection to the first baseman.

6to inning Leones:

Bruce Rondón new pitcher for Aragua; Fermín misses with a line to the left; Hernández singles to left, eventually, he is retired by Sucre in an attempted robbery;

7mo inning Tigres:

Miguel Socolovich comes in to pitch for Caracas; Mercedes strikes out; Cabrera misses with a line drive to the second baseman; Sucre hits the center, Tocci hits for a forced out 5-3.

7mo inning Leones:

Yasel Santana pitches for Caracas; Arcia singles to center; Noriega plays for sacrifice 1-3; Oswaldo Arcia leaves due to physical inconvenience, Teodoro Martínez enters; Castro misses with a fly ball to the center; Rondón receives an intentional walk; Runner misses route 6-3.

Aragua 5, Caracas 5.