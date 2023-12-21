Tigres achieve vital victory against the Águilas

The Tigres de Aragua continue with their good moment and achieved a very important victory 6 runs to 4 at the José Pérez Stadium in the city of Maracay against Águilas del Zulia that continue to sink in the standings.

In a duel between direct rivals, the Tigers placed Jonathan Vargas (2-4) on the mound, who showed his best version and threw five blank innings in which he only allowed two hits and fanned three rivals, to achieve his second victory of the year.

The Bengalis took the lead in the first inning with a score, but in the sixth section they would put together a five-score rally that secured the match, which came with producing doubles from Yorman Rodríguez and Sandy León and RBI singles from Carlos Tocci and Keiber Rodríguez.

The Eagles tried to come back in the eighth chapter with four scores that were brought to the rubber with a double by Simón Muzziotti and an unstoppable RBI by Rougned Odor, but it would not be enough and the raptors would take the loss. The lost game went to Jorge Tavarez (2-3) and the rescue to Jorgan Cavanerio (4).

