Tigres and Caribes confirm an important change in the calendar

Two teams with very different objectives will play on more than one occasion in the remainder of the year, they are Caribes de Anzoátegui (eliminated) and the Tigres de Aragua, a team that is fighting to qualify for the postseason directly and thus avoid risking the life in the Play In.

Both squads decided to meet twice on December 27, thus avoiding playing on the 26th of this month, as was scheduled from the beginning in the league calendar. The teams will be able to enjoy one more day of rest after the holidays, however, they will have to come back strong to compete in the double task.

The teams will begin the doubleheader on Thursday starting at 5:00 pm at the Alfonso “Chico” Carrasquel Stadium. The Tigres de Aragua are going for a double victory that brings them closer to fourth place in the table to avoid being in fifth position, which forces them to play against the sixth-placed team in the championship.

Right now, the cats are only half a game behind the Guaira Sharks, meaning that if they win and the salty team stumble, they will have the chance to overtake them in the table, right in the final stretch of the regular round.

