Tigres de Aragua add this Dominican big league to the roster for the Wild Card Game

The Tigres de Aragua need a victory to secure their place in the Round Robin of the 2023-2024 season of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP) and that is why they made an important move in their roster, by adding the Dominican big league Yermin Mercedes. The experienced player comes from playing with the Toros del Este in the LIDOM.

The Bengalis will face the Águilas del Zulia this Friday in Maracay in that Wild Card Game and without a doubt they want to seek the victory that places them among the five classified in the “all against all” round in Venezuelan baseball.

Mercedes, after a fleeting step in the Dominican ball, returns to Venezuela, but now to the LVBP to suit up with the Tigres and take her experience to the field of play. This former Dominican big leaguer was playing in the summer in the Major League of Professional Baseball (LMBP) with the Centauros de La Guaira.

“Yerminator” joins the roster of Buddy Bailey’s team for left-handed pitcher James Jones.

Yermin Mercedes this winter with the Toros del Este gave 17 hits in 26 games, with a home run, 10 RBIs, nine runs scored and an average of .170.

While, for life in MLB he is a .261 hitter, with 82 hits, eight homers, 45 hits and 35 runs scored.

