Tigres dominate Gigantes and tie for the lead with Estrellas in the DR

#Tigres #dominate #Gigantes #tie #lead #Estrellas

SANTO DOMINGO– Cristhian Adames hit an RBI single to break the tie in the third inning in the Tigres del Licey’s 7-4 victory over the Gigantes del Cibao on Wednesday in the Round Robin of the Dominican Baseball League.

Adames became the first Licey batter to hit an inside-the-park home run in Round Robin in the eighth inning off a four-seam fastball from Reymin Guduán.

With their victory, the Tigres tied for first place with the Estrellas Orientales who lost their match against the Leones del Esído with an identical record of 8-4 in San Pedro de Macorís.

Jacke Thompson faced the first twelve batters in two innings, with five hits, two earned runs, two strikeouts and a home run.

Carlos Vargas (G,1-0) in one inning struck out one of three batters he faced. Jairo Asencio (S, 4) allowed one hit in the ninth inning.

Antonio Santos in two innings allowed two hits, with one walk and three strikeouts against ten batters.

Anderson Pilar (P,0-1) could not get an out in the third inning, with two hits, three runs, two earned against four batters.

For the Tigers; Emilio Bonifacio 5-1, RBI; Yadiel Hernández 5-2, scored, double; Miguel Andújar 4-2, scored and walk.

Francisco Mejía 3-1, scored, triple and two RBIs; Cristian Adames 2-for-4, scored, home run and two RBIs; Luis Barrera 4-1, scored; Sergio Alcántara 3-1, walk.

With six games left to play, the Estrellas Orientales and the Tigres del Licey are tied for first place with records of 4-3, followed by Leones del Esgido (5-7) and Gigantes del Cibao (2-9).

Severino, Navarro guide Lions over Stars

In the other key, Pedro Severino and Yamaico Navarro homered and drove in two runs each in the Leones del Esgido’s 6-1 victory over the Estrellas Orientales at the Tetelo Vargas Stadium.

The Lions improved their record to 4-7 to remain in third place in the Round Robin of the semifinal, in addition to stopping a string of two failures. The Stars (8-4) lost for the third straight game.

The Stars scored first with one in the bottom of the first chapter; Ferabndoi Tatis Jr.’s grounder to second base brought Dairon Blanco home to make the game 1-0.

In the second inning, Severino hit a home run against Johny Cueto who came out of left field and drove in José Marmolejos and thus gained a 2-1 lead.

In the third, Yairo Muñoz singled to left field and drove in Starlin Marte for the third red run.

The Lions made the fourth run with a single from Marte, which drove in Junior Lake, now against Austin Davis.

Leones’ runs 5 and 6 came in the eighth against Raffi Vizcaíno. Muñoz led off with a single to the right field and with a 2-1 count, Navarro hit deep through center field for a two-run home run.

For the Lions, Cecilio Pimentel took the win with one and two-thirds innings and the only walk his team gave up.

The loss went to Johnny Cueto, who had a debut of 2.2 innings of three hits, three runs, all earned and four walks allowed, in addition to a home run allowed.