Tigres UANL makes official the signing of Tatiana Flores for Clausura 2024

#Tigres #UANL #official #signing #Tatiana #Flores #Clausura

The Tigres women’s team wants to mark an era, so the board continues to strengthen itself to become the best team in Mexico by far, since a few moments ago, through their social networks, they officially announced the arrival by Tatiana Flores.

The player comes from her time in Europe, where she played for Chelsea and Real Oviedo in the Spanish Second Division. Tatiana will share the club with her brother, Marcelo, who arrived in Mexican soccer six months ago, so it will be her first experience playing in the Liga MX Femenil for the 18-year-old forward.

For a few days now, Flores had already given some signs about a possible arrival, which excited the feline fans, who consider that she is one of the ‘jewels’ that Mexican soccer has in the women’s branch, having international experience both at the of clubs as well as with the national team.

A few months ago, Tatiana Flores arrived at Atlético de Madrid, after not finding a team, however, it was a fleeting step for the mattress team. With this, ‘Las Amazonas’ are the big favorites to win the two-time championship, since we must remember that in this same window they signed Jeni Hermoso.

Brian Reyes is passionate about sports. He loves telling stories about the protagonists of this novel called Football. Knowledgeable about the main leagues in Europe. Critical and analytical about current events in Mexican soccer and the National Team. Club América and Chelsea fan. He was a collaborator for the web portal of the Uno más Uno Newspaper in Mexico City. He studied journalism at the University of Journalism, Art, Radio and Television (PART).

