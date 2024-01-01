TikTok scares iPhone owners. He started requesting an access code to the system – SMARTmania.cz

  • TikTok is rocked by a user safety case
  • The application suddenly started requiring an access code to the iPhone
  • It appears to be a software bug

TikTok users with iPhones were unnerved by an unexpected request. According to Reddit, the short video-making app is asking users to enter their iPhone’s passcode before allowing them to continue using the app. A similar method is used by cybercriminals who rob people of amounts of up to 2 million dollars (approx. 44 million crowns). Their modus operandi is to watch iPhone users enter their passcode and within ten minutes their device is completely hijacked.

Does TikTok want your iPhone passcode on purpose?

While it’s true that you still have your iPhone in your hand with TikTok, it’s still not a good idea to share your passcode with a company that has been accused of stealing users’ personal data. TikTok doesn’t explain why it needs your passcode, but it’s possible that a software bug is behind these requests. On Reddit, one TikTok user with an iPhone claims that the constant prompting for his passcodes disappeared once he installed version 32.5.0 of the TikTok iOS app.

TikTok app on iOS asking for phone passcode

On the other hand, there are several TikTok users who claim that even installing the update didn’t stop the app from asking for a passcode to their iPhone, and many of them were so freaked out by the whole thing that they changed their passwords for important apps, including banking and other financial applications. Although deleting the TikTok app would be the easiest thing to do, many people don’t do it for fear of losing all their favorite videos that they have saved on the app.

If you don’t mind risking losing your saves, you can try deleting the TikTok app from your iPhone and reinstalling it. Some Reddit users claim that this procedure helped them with the problem But what happens if you simply choose not to enter a passcode on your iPhone? Those who tapped the cancel button instead of the passcode could continue using TikTok. This definitely makes the whole issue sound more like a software bug than a diabolical scheme to steal iPhone passcodes.

