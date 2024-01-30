TikTok with YouTube grip – Tek.no

#TikTok #YouTube #grip #Tek.no

Want horizontal videos.

TikTok is now encouraging its most popular creators to start posting horizontal videos that are over a minute long.

The app has traditionally been known for short, vertical videos, but now horizontal videos are the latest thing. The company itself has reportedly announced that these videos will be given extra attention within 72 hours of publication, according to TikTokers such as candicedchap and kenlyealtumbiz.

The creators who are eligible to receive such a “boost” for their horizontal videos are those who have been active on the platform for at least three months. However, this does not apply to advertising videos or videos from political parties.

Reminds me of YouTube

The Verge compares the strategy to competitor YouTube, which has long had a format of longer, horizontal videos. While most people watch TikTok videos vertically on mobile, horizontal videos will require viewers to turn the phone around.

TikTok has recently opened up to longer videos on the platform, including by allowing videos of up to 30 minutes.

It may also appear that TikTok is not alone in being inspired by others, because YouTube, for its part, has chosen to bet more on vertical videos recently.