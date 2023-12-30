Tim Merlier crowns himself the new Belgian beach racing champion: “It feels good to end the year like this”

#Tim #Merlier #crowns #Belgian #beach #racing #champion #feels #good #year

Tim Merlier won the Belgian beach racing championship in Bredene on Saturday. In the sprint he defeated outgoing champion Jordi Warlop and two-time former champion Bert Van Lerberghe.

In a race of 52 kilometers, the riders of Soudal Quick-Step took control in the penultimate lap. In the sprint there was ultimately no limit for Merlier, who made it with a limited lead ahead of Warlop. Van Lerberghe finished third ahead of Timothy Dupont and Aaron Verwilst. Yves Lampaert did not start due to the consequences of a COVID infection.

Earlier this winter, Tim Merlier also won the beach races in De Panne and Bredene. The 31-year-old East Flemish native is a two-time Belgian road cycling champion, a former stage winner in the Tour and also known from cross-country racing, but has never previously won a Belgian title in beach racing.

“The start was difficult but I felt good,” said a delighted Merlier. “The peloton was thinned out on the demanding circuit and on the penultimate lap there were only three riders in front: myself, Jordi and Bert. We were able to keep our positions and fight for the medals. I’m happy to take first place after a fantastic day of racing. It feels good to end the year like this and to be on the podium with two great teammates.”

Verbeke wins among women

39-year-old Grace Verbeke, former winner of the Tour of Flanders and currently team leader at Lotto Dstny, was the fastest among the women. She beat the still active road runners Lotte Claes and Jesse Vandenbulcke.