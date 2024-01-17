Tim, the government authorizes the transfer of the network to KKR

#Tim #government #authorizes #transfer #network #KKR

Tim announces that he has received approval from the government for the sale of Netco, the network company, to KKR, in relation to the golden power legislation. The authorization provision, with which the Council of Ministers exercised the special powers solely in the form of prescriptions, we read in a note, took on board the commitments presented during the procedure. These are commitments deemed by the government to be fully suitable to guarantee the protection of the strategic interests connected to the assets involved in the operation, explains Tim.

A note from Palazzo Chigi explains that the green light with provisions for the sale of the TIM network to the US infrastructure fund KKR represents a further and fundamental step in the acquisition of NetCo, to protect the national interest and guarantee state control over strategic assets of the primary telecommunications network. The note also highlights how “a certain framework of strategic supervision entrusted to the State is outlined. An important step forward – it is observed – in the overall definition of the operation, which proceeds according to the announced timescales”.

A role for the Government in defining strategic choices is envisaged – we read again in the note from Palazzo Chigi – all essential safeguards are ensured and supervision is guaranteed to the State of all aspects relating to the security, defense and strategic nature of the network and of the related assets”.

“The resolution of the Council of Ministers – it is then explained – incorporates into the provisions the commitments that the parties have undertaken starting from the creation of the security organization, from the appointment of the person in charge of Italian citizenship, from the exclusive competence over all issues affecting the assets strategic, from maintaining research and maintenance activities in Italy, and from monitoring”.

