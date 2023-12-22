Timau Observatory to Operate in 2024, Can Reveal the Mystery of Heavenly Light

#Timau #Observatory #Operate #Reveal #Mystery #Heavenly #Light

Jakarta –

National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) reveals the latest developments Timau National Observatory in Kupang, East Nusa Tenggara. BRIN said the Timau Observatory is targeted to operate in 2024.

Head of the BRIN Space Research Center, Emanuel Sungging Mumpuni, said that the initial aim of this observatory was to build facilities that the nation’s children could experience regarding space science.

“Through this observatory, we can decipher and understand the mystery of light coming from the sky,” said Emanuel, quoted from the BRIN website.

Observer Timau equipped with the main instruments in the form of a telescope with a diameter of 3.8 meters and a dome with a diameter of 14 meters, it has been built around 55%.

Emanuel explained that this telescope is multipurpose, it can be used for a lot of research. Even though it will lead to astrophysics, it can also open up other studies, as well as contribute to global efforts related to astronomy.

He stated that there are two main instrument facilities being prepared, namely two nasmyth focuses, which are used in optical image cameras, and near infrared, namely 3OPTIKA and NIRKA.

Research that can be carried out is related to the characterization of the 380 cm telescope. Among them, how does this segmented mirror work, does uniform focus provide the best image formation, is the telescope control controlled by a computer or still manual, how does it move, vibration response and stability.

“Apart from that, what are the research opportunities for mechatronic control and telescope systems, whether robotic or modern digital. Then how to collect, store and manage data from observations, whether they comply with international standards, and research opportunities for virtual observatory data management,” explained Emanuel.

Emanuel said that the opportunities and challenges are how to build a sustainable region (spatial and regional governance, urban development, light and radio pollution), prepare current and future generations, and contribute to global research.

“Also how to build a research collaboration center as an incubator for leading multidisciplinary research, development of second generation facilities starting from the people, research studies towards the center of the galaxy in the optical and NIR windows, opening up multi-wavelength opportunities, and instrumentation research and incubation of ideas for the germination of science and astronomical studies ,” he explained.

He explained further regarding the schemes provided by BRIN for research collaboration, funding for research, postdoctoral studies, collaboration with universities or Degree by Research (DBR), and training that can be done together.

“Other facilities that can be utilized are magnetometers and ionosondes,” he concluded.

