Time for MAX does not leave poor elderly people in Eastern Europe out in the cold

The elderly in Eastern Europe come up with all kinds of ways to stay warm, such as filling plastic bottles with boiling water to lie against at night, or sticking plastic to the windows. Because the ruins where poor elderly people live do not provide any shelter from the cold. Time for MAX is therefore joining forces with the MAX Maakt Possible Foundation to work with the viewer to renovate as many houses and stoves as possible for the elderly in Moldova, Romania, Albania, Kosovo and Ukraine. Guests in the studio are: Jan Slagter, doctor Ted van Essen, volunteer Ingrid Rietveld and Leona Philippo is performing.

The poor elderly in Eastern Europe live in slums and are cold. Help MAX Makes it possible to help these elderly people. Donate for wood coal.

Take action together

Jan Slagter founded the MAX Maakt Possible Foundation in 2006 with the aim of helping elderly people in need. “We have been distributing wood, coal and food during the winter for years. Partly as a result, the number of elderly people whose limbs freeze has fallen drastically. That’s good news, but we’re not done yet. As long as elderly people still live in slums, the danger of the cold has not passed. That is why we must take action together,” says Jan Slagter.

Health consequences

Doctor Ted van Essen warns about the health consequences of broken heaters. He also explains what the cold does to elderly people with poor health. Actress Jette van der Meij is extremely concerned about the fate of the elderly in Eastern Europe and also contributes.

Elderly people in Eastern Europe

The elderly in Eastern Europe cannot survive the winter without help. The shacks they live in cannot withstand the cold. This can cause limbs to freeze, even resulting in death. MAX Maakt Possible wants to repair the stoves and ruins of the poorest elderly people with the help of donors.

The special broadcast of Time for MAX in the theme of MAX Maakt Possible and the elderly in Eastern Europe can be seen on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 5:10 PM on NPO 1.

(Photo: © MAX Maakt Possible)