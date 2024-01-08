Time is running out for Perry Sport, which is bankrupt, and several stores are closed

#Time #running #Perry #Sport #bankrupt #stores #closed

Discussions with a number of candidates for taking over the company, or parts of it, are still ongoing, curator Kees van de Meent told RTL News. According to him, the process is taking longer than planned because the holidays got in the way. “I expect news at the end of this week,” he says, without wanting to go into detail.

It was previously announced that a number of offers have been made and that discussions are ongoing. As a rule, a curator hopes to reach a deal within six weeks, partly because the UWV still pays the company’s staff salaries for that period. After that, employees will leave employment if they do not go to a new owner.

‘Only Perry’

Employees of the brands have now also been informed about the situation. One of the possible scenarios is that only Perry Sport finds a new owner, says an Aktiesport employee. However, it is still uncertain whether there will be a deal at all.

Sports Unlimited Retail went bankrupt last month. The company includes a total of 54 stores of the three formulas: Perry Sport, Aktiesport and Sprinter. The company employs 1,100 people, but several of those stores have already closed, including the Aktiesport store in Utrecht. The Perry Sport branch in the city is still open, but has announced it will close soon.

‘Open until March’

It is not clear how many stores are still open. There was a well-attended liquidation sale at the Sprinter store in Hilversum on Sunday. The branch could not be reached by telephone on Monday. There is also no recording in The Hague, Almere and Amsterdam. In Leiden the business is still open ‘until March’, says an employee.

After a bankruptcy, the rental contracts of buildings can be terminated, taking into account a notice period. If a store costs more money than it generates, a curator will usually choose to close a business.

In 2016, Perry Sport and Aktiesport also collapsed. The British listed sports store giant JD Sports took over 187 stores from the bankrupt estate. The new owner has since closed almost three quarters of the stores and converted many of the remaining stores to the new formula: Sprinter.

Subsidiary Sports Unlimited Retail, which includes the brands, suffered a loss of almost 9 million euros in 2021 and did not do good business in previous years. According to the company, the JD Sports stores in the Netherlands are not affected by the bankruptcy.