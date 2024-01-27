#Time #Movement #Kompasiana.com

January 28, 2024 02:33 |

Updated: January 28, 2024 03:56

Poetry. Illustration source: PEXELS/icon0.com

Title: “Time Movement”

The people around us, like a colorful rainbow,

Move your own way on the stage of life.

Time, like a maestro leading the orchestra of change,

Maturing us in every rhythm and harmony.

In many ways, they become your teachers,

Insert wisdom between your steps.

Hold fast to Him, firm rock,

In the chaos of moans and rain drops of water at night.

They are versions of life that pass over time,

Like a spring that surrounds the soul and mind.

Hold fast to Him, the light in the darkness,

Take your steps with confidence, even though it rains at night.

Even when the night sky cries,

Drops of water, like a united prayer.

Hold fast to Him, when the groans echo,

Because He is the guide in life.

The movement of time shapes and weaves the story,

Everyone is a chapter in the book of your life.

Hold fast to Him, in every door of wonder,

Let the night sky be the witness of the guiding story.