Time of Hope – TV program

#Time #Hope #program

A time of hope

Sunday 21.01.2024

Not suitable for under 15 years Hidden subtitles Audio commentary HD European creation

The original historical television series depicts in a dramatic form the biggest social changes in Slovakia that took place in the first half of the 20th century.

The story shifts to the years 1918 – 1925. After the collapse of Austria-Hungary, Czechoslovakia was created. After returning from the war, Géza takes over the family tavern. He is most worried about the relationship between his mother Greta and Róza. Gréta is still not sure if her grandson Vojto is really Géza’s son. Géza moves up the social ladder and a fateful woman enters his life.

Also Read:  Makro wants to be "around the corner". He is opening a new retail network in the Czech Republic

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is withdrawing from the US presidential race
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is withdrawing from the US presidential race
Posted on
Jeff Bezos’ fiancee wore an expensive garbage bag (PHOTOS) ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Curious
Jeff Bezos’ fiancee wore an expensive garbage bag (PHOTOS) ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Curious
Posted on
Boxes: Lost Fragments opens February
Boxes: Lost Fragments opens February
Posted on
He shoots his father in the face: an investigation opened for “attempted assassination” on the deputy of a deputy
He shoots his father in the face: an investigation opened for “attempted assassination” on the deputy of a deputy
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News