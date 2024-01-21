Time of Hope – TV program

#Time #Hope #program

A time of hope



Sunday 21.01.2024

The original historical television series depicts in a dramatic form the biggest social changes in Slovakia that took place in the first half of the 20th century.

The story shifts to the years 1918 – 1925. After the collapse of Austria-Hungary, Czechoslovakia was created. After returning from the war, Géza takes over the family tavern. He is most worried about the relationship between his mother Greta and Róza. Gréta is still not sure if her grandson Vojto is really Géza’s son. Géza moves up the social ladder and a fateful woman enters his life.