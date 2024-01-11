Time-saving tips that will make ironing more efficient

#Timesaving #tips #ironing #efficient

Simple, quick and effective ironing tips follow.

These tips won’t make it any more fun ironing, but at least they make it easier. You save time with it, and the following home practices are even effective.

Use the dryer

If the clothes are only slightly wrinkled, skip ironing and use a dryer! Spray the clothes with water, then throw them in the dryer for a few minutes. The heat of the dryer turns the moisture on the clothes into steam, so wrinkles disappear immediately. Let’s bet you’ve never ironed so simply before?!

A smaller amount of washing

If you wash a smaller amount of clothes, you give the steam and heat more space to pass evenly through the clothes, so the wrinkles in the clothes are reduced in general. So less clothes = less ironing!

Say no to circular motions!

According to experts, it is forbidden to iron in circular motions, because it scratches the material of the clothes and can also destroy the stitching. Instead, iron by pulling the iron back and forth to avoid stretching the fabric.

Go with the hangers!

Clothes made of non-stretchable material should be placed on the hanger from the washing machine, so they do not need to be ironed, or only barely. That’s why it’s worth putting up the curtains at the same time after washing them, because on the one hand, they smell good, and due to their weight, they smooth out.

The ironing board is important!

It is important that the ironing board is smooth and undamaged. If the stand is a bit worn, it is worth buying a new cover.

Also Read:  Is your iPhone's alarm clock not ringing? This is how you solve it

Clean the iron

A dirty iron can stain clothes, and probably no one wants that! So if your iron looks a little rusty or burnt, it’s time to give it a good cleaning. There are also home remedies for this: use a soapy scrubbing sponge for the problem.

Shake it!

Shake wet clothes out of the washing machine so that they spring back to their original shape. And with this simple operation, you can avoid ironing.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

10 Things Americans Are Afraid of in 2024
10 Things Americans Are Afraid of in 2024
Posted on
Cabinet allocates up to 25 billion for grid operator TenneT | Domestic
Cabinet allocates up to 25 billion for grid operator TenneT | Domestic
Posted on
New single Middle Kids – “Terrible News”
New single Middle Kids – “Terrible News”
Posted on
All the green tickets in the underground gambling market?He revealed that “young people can’t scream”. Net: Hou Jiang narrowly won – Politics – China Times News Network
All the green tickets in the underground gambling market?He revealed that “young people can’t scream”. Net: Hou Jiang narrowly won – Politics – China Times News Network
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News