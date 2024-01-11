Time-saving tips that will make ironing more efficient

#Timesaving #tips #ironing #efficient

Simple, quick and effective ironing tips follow.

These tips won’t make it any more fun ironing, but at least they make it easier. You save time with it, and the following home practices are even effective.

Use the dryer

If the clothes are only slightly wrinkled, skip ironing and use a dryer! Spray the clothes with water, then throw them in the dryer for a few minutes. The heat of the dryer turns the moisture on the clothes into steam, so wrinkles disappear immediately. Let’s bet you’ve never ironed so simply before?!

A smaller amount of washing

If you wash a smaller amount of clothes, you give the steam and heat more space to pass evenly through the clothes, so the wrinkles in the clothes are reduced in general. So less clothes = less ironing!

Say no to circular motions!

According to experts, it is forbidden to iron in circular motions, because it scratches the material of the clothes and can also destroy the stitching. Instead, iron by pulling the iron back and forth to avoid stretching the fabric.

Go with the hangers!

Clothes made of non-stretchable material should be placed on the hanger from the washing machine, so they do not need to be ironed, or only barely. That’s why it’s worth putting up the curtains at the same time after washing them, because on the one hand, they smell good, and due to their weight, they smooth out.

The ironing board is important!

It is important that the ironing board is smooth and undamaged. If the stand is a bit worn, it is worth buying a new cover.

Clean the iron

A dirty iron can stain clothes, and probably no one wants that! So if your iron looks a little rusty or burnt, it’s time to give it a good cleaning. There are also home remedies for this: use a soapy scrubbing sponge for the problem.

Shake it!

Shake wet clothes out of the washing machine so that they spring back to their original shape. And with this simple operation, you can avoid ironing.