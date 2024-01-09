Time to nominate Entrepreneur of the Year in Ovanåker Municipality 2024!

#Time #nominate #Entrepreneur #Year #Ovanåker #Municipality

Now is the time to nominate for Entrepreneur of the Year in Ovanåker municipality! Entrepreneur of the Year has been awarded for around 20 years at local, regional and national level. The award is given to an entrepreneur who has shown evidence of being extra creative and enterprising, and who acts as a source of inspiration and role model for other entrepreneurs.

The entrepreneurs award the Entrepreneur of the Year because we want to highlight the person behind the company. We want to make visible the entrepreneurs who, through their commitment and entrepreneurship, work hard to run and develop their businesses and do better and better business. Better business leads to growth that brings prosperity, something everyone wants.

Entrepreneur of the Year is awarded to an entrepreneur who has performed a feat in his municipality and who, through his way of being, acts as a role model for other entrepreneurs. Good entrepreneurs contribute through their ideas and their work to the development of society.

Now is the time to nominate for entrepreneur of the year in Ovanåker municipality 2024 and you can nominate in the following categories:

Entrepreneur of the Year: Is a person who leads and runs a profitable business, who inspires others and who is creative and innovative. The winner goes on to the regional final Entrepreneur of the Year in Gävleborg.

Nominate your candidate in the form on the right (or at the bottom if using mobile)

Criteria

To be nominated for the award Entrepreneur of the Year and Young Entrepreneur of the Year, the following criteria must be met:

Own & Operate

You must have majority ownership. It goes well with financiers if the owner is the second largest owner. Since the award goes to the entrepreneur, it is important that he is active in the company. This means that you must have the company as your main occupation. Important because it is the entrepreneur who is in focus and thus his influence and impact that should be rewarded.

Leader & Role Model

The aspect highlights the way in which the company contributes to society through its actions. It can be about, for example;

1. Commitment to developing their company or their business’s environmental work.

2. Supports local businesses, associations, etc.

3. Responsibility towards suppliers and customers.

4. Employs people who would otherwise have had difficulty entering the labor market.

5. Has influenced policy to the benefit of other entrepreneurs in the region and/or encourages diversity.

Creativity & Innovation

The aspect highlights the way in which the company works in an innovative way with its product or service. It can, for example, be shown through;

1. The company has taken a classic product or service but is selling it in a new way, with added value to their customers, or in some other way transformed their offering in a way that made them evolve their industry.

2. The company has an innovative product or service that they developed that created new opportunities within their industry. Perhaps the company has also changed through its operations? Patented solutions, research converted into business, etc.

Profitability & Growth

Good profitability means that it is long-term stable or that you have reinvested in the company for continued growth. The company’s margin should be compared with others in the same industry, not with all other industries. Through UC reports, the Entrepreneurs have compiled a picture of the company’s finances for the past four years (for some companies where operations have not been conducted for four years, this may be shorter). The parts that we looked more deeply at are; turnover, number of employees, profit for the year and net margin.

Formal requirements

Not have any payment notes in the near term. The payment remark must be made in relation to the business. The entrepreneur must not have been recently convicted in court.

Chances of winning

As a winner at national level, you can expect mass media coverage, increased business opportunities and, if you don’t have it before, membership in the Entrepreneurs with all our benefits as a bonus.

Entrepreneur of the Year is awarded at local, regional and national level.

Young Entrepreneur of the Year is awarded to a successful entrepreneur under the age of 35 at regional and national level.

The last date for nominations for Entrepreneur of the Year in Ovanåker is 2024-03-31.