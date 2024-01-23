#Times #changing #Der #Macintosh #wird

Times are changing: Der Macintosh wird 40 Bob Dylan provides the motto

Apple III and Lisa were way too expensive

Inspiration or stealing ideas from Xerox

Jef Raskin as the pioneer of the Mac

Sales crisis for the first Mac

The turmoil of the late eighties and early nineties

The founder is back

Mistakes and the switch to Apple Silicon

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs chose an extraordinary stage to introduce the first Apple Macintosh 40 years ago. The Flint Center in Cupertino was full to the last of its 2,600 seats on January 24, 1984. There were mainly Apple shareholders sitting in the hall; after all, it was formally the company’s shareholders’ meeting. Jobs stepped to the microphone to officially start the annual general meeting as chairman with the second verse of Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are A-Changin'”: “Don’t commit yourself too soon. Because the wheel of fate is still turning . And no one can say who it will name. Because whoever is a loser now will be a winner later.”

Bob Dylan provides the motto

By reciting Dylan’s lyrics at the Mac premiere, the then 28-year-old college dropout not only wanted to pay homage to the US protest movement, but also to convey in a veiled manner that it is not yet a foregone conclusion that IBM will be in the fight for supremacy in the personnel market Computer will win. Together with his friend Steve Wozniak, Steve Jobs had already put IBM in fear years before. While the suits at IBM were of the opinion that computers should be as expensive as a luxury car, the two of them showed with the Apple I in 1975 that in principle everyone could own and use a computer. The first Apple computer, with almost 200 kits sold, still had the dimensions of a hobby project. The successor Apple II, on the other hand, already won on a large scale.

Apple III and Lisa were way too expensive

The small company in Steve Jobs’ parents’ garage grew into a successful company. Sales rose rapidly from 2,500 units in 1977 to 210,000 in 1981.

