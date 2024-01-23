Times are changing: Der Macintosh wird 40

#Times #changing #Der #Macintosh #wird

  • Times are changing: Der Macintosh wird 40

    • Bob Dylan provides the motto

    • Apple III and Lisa were way too expensive

    • Inspiration or stealing ideas from Xerox

    • Jef Raskin as the pioneer of the Mac

  • Sales crisis for the first Mac

  • The turmoil of the late eighties and early nineties

  • The founder is back

  • Mistakes and the switch to Apple Silicon

    • Read article in Mac & i 1/2024

    Apple co-founder Steve Jobs chose an extraordinary stage to introduce the first Apple Macintosh 40 years ago. The Flint Center in Cupertino was full to the last of its 2,600 seats on January 24, 1984. There were mainly Apple shareholders sitting in the hall; after all, it was formally the company’s shareholders’ meeting. Jobs stepped to the microphone to officially start the annual general meeting as chairman with the second verse of Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are A-Changin'”: “Don’t commit yourself too soon. Because the wheel of fate is still turning . And no one can say who it will name. Because whoever is a loser now will be a winner later.”

    Bob Dylan provides the motto

    By reciting Dylan’s lyrics at the Mac premiere, the then 28-year-old college dropout not only wanted to pay homage to the US protest movement, but also to convey in a veiled manner that it is not yet a foregone conclusion that IBM will be in the fight for supremacy in the personnel market Computer will win. Together with his friend Steve Wozniak, Steve Jobs had already put IBM in fear years before. While the suits at IBM were of the opinion that computers should be as expensive as a luxury car, the two of them showed with the Apple I in 1975 that in principle everyone could own and use a computer. The first Apple computer, with almost 200 kits sold, still had the dimensions of a hobby project. The successor Apple II, on the other hand, already won on a large scale.

    Also Read:  Microsoft releases Copilot app for iOS and iPadOS - Computer - News

    Apple III and Lisa were way too expensive

    The small company in Steve Jobs’ parents’ garage grew into a successful company. Sales rose rapidly from 2,500 units in 1977 to 210,000 in 1981.

    Unfortunately, this link is no longer valid.

    Links to gifted items will be invalid if they are older than 7 days or have been accessed too often.

    To read this article, take out a trial subscription and read all heise+ content for one month free of charge.

    To home page

    Related News

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Recent News

    Editor's Pick

    Poultry prices today, Tuesday.. What was the price per kilo on the stock exchange?
    Poultry prices today, Tuesday.. What was the price per kilo on the stock exchange?
    Posted on
    The chapter where Romania is a great power and shatters Germany and France. Demonstration by an economist from the BNR
    The chapter where Romania is a great power and shatters Germany and France. Demonstration by an economist from the BNR
    Posted on
    Official statement came for Ryan Kent, whose ticket was cut by Fenerbahçe’s İsmail Kartal: ‘We are seeing each other!’
    Official statement came for Ryan Kent, whose ticket was cut by Fenerbahçe’s İsmail Kartal: ‘We are seeing each other!’
    Posted on
    ⚡ Scientists discover these unsuspected health benefits of plants
    ⚡ Scientists discover these unsuspected health benefits of plants
    Posted on
    Tags
    abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

    Information

    Information

    Information

    Information

    Information

    Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
    o f f i c e @byohosting.com

    More Interesting News