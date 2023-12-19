TimeSplitters: Concept models of the project published after the closure of Free Radical Design – ntower

#TimeSplitters #Concept #models #project #published #closure #Free #Radical #Design #ntower

A week ago we unfortunately had to inform about the now confirmed closure des TimeSplitters-Studios Free Radical Design to report. There is no official information about the unannounced game in the TimeSplitters universe and continues to be reported as “Unreleased Project” designated. Now the former employees of Free Radical Design are speaking out and publishing all kinds of conceptual models of the game. These range from reinterpretations of past character models to level structures. The 3D character artist Alfred Turner shows his work, like his colleagues, on the website Artstation here can find. Environment artist Will Brown adds his concepts to these character models here gives. The artists’ catalogs are constantly being expanded, so please check back regularly. The posts by X embedded below will give you a little insight.

What do you think about the concept models for the TimeSplitters project?