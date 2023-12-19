TimeSplitters: Concept models of the project published after the closure of Free Radical Design – ntower

#TimeSplitters #Concept #models #project #published #closure #Free #Radical #Design #ntower

A week ago we unfortunately had to inform about the now confirmed closure des TimeSplitters-Studios Free Radical Design to report. There is no official information about the unannounced game in the TimeSplitters universe and continues to be reported as “Unreleased Project” designated. Now the former employees of Free Radical Design are speaking out and publishing all kinds of conceptual models of the game. These range from reinterpretations of past character models to level structures. The 3D character artist Alfred Turner shows his work, like his colleagues, on the website Artstation here can find. Environment artist Will Brown adds his concepts to these character models here gives. The artists’ catalogs are constantly being expanded, so please check back regularly. The posts by X embedded below will give you a little insight.

Content from external sites will not be automatically loaded and displayed without your consent.

Show all external content

By activating external content, you agree that personal data will be transmitted to third-party platforms. We have provided more information about this in our data protection declaration.

Content from external sites will not be automatically loaded and displayed without your consent.

Show all external content

By activating external content, you agree that personal data will be transmitted to third-party platforms. We have provided more information about this in our data protection declaration.

Content from external sites will not be automatically loaded and displayed without your consent.

Show all external content

Also Read:  The themes that marked the week

By activating external content, you agree that personal data will be transmitted to third-party platforms. We have provided more information about this in our data protection declaration.

What do you think about the concept models for the TimeSplitters project?

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Breathing contributes to global warming – research
Breathing contributes to global warming – research
Posted on
Don’t get rid of that Billy yet: second-hand Ikea furniture auctioned for a lot of money
Don’t get rid of that Billy yet: second-hand Ikea furniture auctioned for a lot of money
Posted on
“The Lion Tamer”, Juan Carlos Pulido, requires collaboration due to a medical complication
“The Lion Tamer”, Juan Carlos Pulido, requires collaboration due to a medical complication
Posted on
No longer having to take hormones against hot flashes
No longer having to take hormones against hot flashes
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News