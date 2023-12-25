Timma scores 14 points in Darussafaka’s heavy loss to Fenerbahce

#Timma #scores #points #Darussafakas #heavy #loss #Fenerbahce

“Daruššafaka” lost to the ULEB Euroleague club “Fenerbahce” of Istanbul with the result 56:98 (14:29, 15:22, 12:25, 15:22) at home.

Timma, spending 33 minutes and 48 seconds on the court, made four of 11 long-range shots and two of three free throws, missed both two-pointers, won four rebounds, gave four assists, committed three fouls, twice fouled out, had a negative +/ – indicator (-30) and accumulated nine efficiency coefficient points.

Timma and Dzhan Korkmaz with 14 points were the most productive in the home team, while Tarik Biberovics stood out for the winners with 29 points.

On Saturday in this round, Rihards Lomazh scored 12 points, while Denizli “Yukatel Merkezefendi” recognized the superiority of Mugla “Cagdash Bodrum” with the result 84:88. On the other hand, “Petkimspor” of Izmir, with Krister Zorik remaining on the bench, lost to “Bursaspor” with 84:94.

With six wins in 13 games, “Petkimspor” is 11th, “Daruššafaka” is lower with the same balance, and “Yukatel Merkezefendi” is 15th in the competition of 16 teams with three successes.

In the previous season, Istanbul “Anadolu Efes” won the Turkish Super League.